Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jason Henry Poole, 45, 350 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 24 with failure to appear.
• Eric James Murphy, 33, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 36, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 24 with failure to appear, endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, D.U.I. and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jermey Cartell Johnson, 33, 408 West Pine St., Sylvester, was charged Feb. 24 with driver to exercise due care, possession of ecstasy, D.U.I. and speeding.
• Fernando Luna, 29, 262 Dandron Road, was charged Feb. 24 with driving without a valid license, improper turn, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, speeding and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Randall Matthew Young, 43, 22 Carolyn St., was charged Feb. 24 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, driving while license suspended or revoked and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Teresia Monica Anderson, 48, 508 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
