Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• James Richard Buckner, 62, 2330 Johnny Ellison Drive, Melbourne, Fla., was charged Feb. 25 with D.U.I.-Alcohol and drugs, expired vehicle tag, reckless driving and following too closely.
• Andy Lee Wood, 60, 4538 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 25 with D.U.I.-Alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.
• Ricky Darrell Stanaland, 57, 2234 Old Doerun Road, was charged Feb. 24 with D.U.I.-Alcohol, failure to yield entering highway, failure to drive in a single lane and an open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Ramey, 30, 7250 Hwy. 37 West, was charged Feb. 25 with probation violation.
• Evan Dwight Johnson, 38, 4392 Palmyra Road, Leesburg, Ga., was arrested Feb. 25 in relations to incidents occurring in Lee County.
• John Paul Williams, 40, 24 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Feb. 23 with two counts of parole violation and failure to appear.
• Michael Dwayne Tuff, 43, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with failure to appear.
• Rahod Lavonte Haynes, 26, MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 24 with criminal trespass.
• Vera Elizabeth Morris, 37, 1101 14th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with five counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of 4th degree forgery and possession of meth.
• Joanny Lynn Tyson, 44, 145 Cox Lane Unit A, was charged Feb. 24 with driving with a suspended license.
• Quincy Quinn Thornton, 40, 706 Sixth St. SE, was arrested Feb. 24 in regards to an incident that occurred in Thomas County.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Eric Marquez Crews, 27, 911 N. Forest St., Valdosta, was charged Feb. 25 with speeding and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Silvando C. Escalante-Lopez, 24, 10 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt. 21, was charged Feb. 25 with speeding first offense and driving without a license.
• Joseph Russell Walter, 38, 789 Newton Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 25 with the sale of meth.
• Rebecca Lynn Young, 36, 5011 Oak Hill Drive, Lake Park, Ga., was charged Feb. 25 with possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of meth.
• Domnique Dequane Bakare’ McDuffie, 26, 2909 East Central Ave., was charged Feb. 24 with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ecstasy.
• Edith Angel Beck, 41, 1016 11th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.
• Gabriel Lyn Olliff, 30, was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.
• Jennice Linnay Card, 48, 1700 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.
Incident
• A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to J.P. Perry Road in regards to a vehicle theft. Vehicle is described as a silver 2002 Mustang with black convertible top.
