Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

James Richard Buckner, 62, 2330 Johnny Ellison Drive, Melbourne, Fla., was charged Feb. 25 with D.U.I.-Alcohol and drugs, expired vehicle tag, reckless driving and following too closely. 

Andy Lee Wood, 60, 4538 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 25 with D.U.I.-Alcohol, failure to maintain lane and open container.

Ricky Darrell Stanaland, 57, 2234 Old Doerun Road, was charged Feb. 24 with D.U.I.-Alcohol, failure to yield entering highway, failure to drive in a single lane and an open container.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Ashley Nicole Ramey, 30, 7250 Hwy. 37 West, was charged Feb. 25 with probation violation.

Evan Dwight Johnson, 38, 4392 Palmyra Road, Leesburg, Ga., was arrested Feb. 25 in relations to incidents occurring in Lee County.

John Paul Williams, 40, 24 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Feb. 23 with two counts of parole violation and failure to appear.

Michael Dwayne Tuff, 43, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with failure to appear.

Rahod Lavonte Haynes, 26, MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 24 with criminal trespass. 

Vera Elizabeth Morris, 37, 1101 14th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with five counts of financial transaction card fraud, two counts of 4th degree forgery and possession of meth.

Joanny Lynn Tyson, 44, 145 Cox Lane Unit A, was charged Feb. 24 with driving with a suspended license.

Quincy Quinn Thornton, 40, 706 Sixth St. SE, was arrested Feb. 24 in regards to an incident that occurred in Thomas County.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Eric Marquez Crews, 27, 911 N. Forest St., Valdosta, was charged Feb. 25 with speeding and driving without a valid license. 

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Silvando C. Escalante-Lopez, 24, 10 Seventh Ave. S.W. Apt. 21, was charged Feb. 25 with speeding first offense and driving without a license. 

Joseph Russell Walter, 38, 789 Newton Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 25 with the sale of meth.

Rebecca Lynn Young, 36, 5011 Oak Hill Drive, Lake Park, Ga., was charged Feb. 25 with possession of a firearm during a crime and possession of meth.

Domnique Dequane Bakare’ McDuffie, 26, 2909 East Central Ave., was charged Feb. 24 with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of ecstasy. 

Edith Angel Beck, 41, 1016 11th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.

Gabriel Lyn Olliff, 30, was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.

Jennice Linnay Card, 48, 1700 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 24 with probation violation.

Incident

A sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to J.P. Perry Road in regards to a vehicle theft. Vehicle is described as a silver 2002 Mustang with black convertible top.

