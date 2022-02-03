Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brenda Joyce Johnson, 61, 819 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 2 with financial transaction fraud.
• Jesmaya Mone Colbert, 23, 621 12th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 2 with driving under the influence, failure to have license on person, driving with learner’s permit and speeding.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Carmen Rodriguez, 37, 249 Lakeview Acres Road, was charged Jan. 26 with simple battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
• Brandon Jay Fowler, 22, of Sale City, was charged Jan. 26 with probation violation.
• Christopher Ryan Gay, 27, 100 Moncrief Road, was charged Jan. 31 with possession of methamphetamine and three counts of forgery in the fourth degree.
• Kendrick Tywon Clark, 28, 225 Indian Lake Drive, was charged Jan. 31 with possession of methamphetamine and driving without a valid license.
• Jason Anthony Chauncey, 43, of Nashville, Ga., was charged Feb. 2 with conversion of payments for real property improvements.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 25, 209 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Feb. 2 with theft by taking and possession of meth.
• Janell Nicolette Williamson, 39, 1162 Second St. S.E., was charged Jan. 31 with probation violation.
• Jim Stewart Cloud, 35, 2520 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 1 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and prowling.
Incidents
• A John Deere irrigation motor radiator with hose was stolen from a field on Earnest Norman Road near Norman Park, the owner reported to deputies on Jan. 26.
• A woman on R.L. Norman Road reported Jan. 26 that someone had taken a Nintendo game console and three games from her residence.
• A Norman Park woman told a deputy Jan. 25 that she had paid a man $5,000 on Jan. 7 to do repair work at her home, but he has not come to do the work and now he isn’t answering her phone calls.
• A Thomasville man reported Jan. 24 that a computer was taken from his vehicle while parked at a business on Funston-Doerun Road Dec. 23.
• A Colquitt County man was injured Feb. 1 when his handgun accidentally went off. The man told a deputy at Colquitt Regional Medical Center’s emergency room that he was cleaning the 9mm gun that he thought was unloaded when it discharged. The bullet went through his left hand near the knuckle of his pointer finger.
Georgia Public Safety Commission
Arrests
• James Troy Ferguson, 60, of Quitman, Ga., was charged Feb. 2 with driving while license suspended and giving false information.
