Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Sakia Lasha Turner, 24, of Albany, was charged Feb. 3 with expired tag and driving with no insurance.
• Cedrick Lamar Gilbert, 44, 701 Joe Louis Ave., was charged Feb. 2 with failure to appear.
• Nikito Jabbar Hicks, 47, of Camilla, was charged Feb. 1 with probation violation, crossing a guardline with drugs and possession of cocaine.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Sr., 48, 749 Circle Road, was charged Feb. 1 with improper left turn, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked and possession of drug-related object. A Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy said he stopped Terrell driving a homemade motorized tricycle on County Farm Road, and he saw what appeared to be a glass pipe in his pants pocket. Terrell told him he picked it up to keep kids from getting it. Inside the pipe was a substance that appeared to be methamphetamine, the deputy said.
• Jimmy Joe Parker, 20, of 1096 Coleman Road, was charged Feb. 3 with probation violation.
• Jimmy Robert Carroll, 27, 1726 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Feb. 1 with possession of a drug-related object and possession of meth.
• Nathaniel Wright III, 25, 310 Tallokas Road, was charged Feb. 1 with failure to appear.
• Austin Gene Fender, 27, 748 Moye Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 1 with probation violation.
• Fermin Hernandez, 31, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 31 with open container of alcohol in a vehicle, DUI and criminal trespass.
• Marcus Domingo, 32, 1500 Ellenton-Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 31 with criminal trespass and open container.
• Tony Gregory Massey, 30, 521 Indian Creek, was charged Jan. 30 with simple assault (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and criminal trespass.
• Silverio Laobardo Garcia, 50, 452 Dorminey Road, was charged Jan. 30 with driving without a valid license.
• Cleminta Vashun McGriff, 46, of Cairo, Ga., was charged Jan. 31 with two counts of probation violation.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 29, 327 Bay Branch Road, was charged Jan. 26 with probation violation.
• Jared Morris, 41, 740 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Jan. 29 with failure to appear.
• Gregory Ward, 50, 145 Quail Ridge, was charged Jan. 29 with battery.
• Jacob Artie Russell, 31, 1019 Holmes Drive, was charged Feb. 4 with possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime in connection with a Jan. 24 incident.
• Rakeem Marter Lyles, 30, 1160 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 4 with probation violation and obstruction.
• Joseph Ryan Branch, 28, 697 Highway 319 N., was charged Feb. 3 with probation violation.
• Vance Dewey Young, 37, 226 Sam Harrell Road, was charged Feb. 3 with felony theft by taking in connection with a canoe and trailer that were recovered Feb. 2.
Incidents
• A Colquitt County woman told sheriff’s deputies Jan 29 that a woman who has taken up with her ex-boyfriend in Fort Myers, Fla., accessed the Colquitt County woman’s personal information through the ex-boyfriend’s phone and has taken less than $200 from her debit card.
• A man on Morris Street told deputies he received a phone call in which he was told his son had been arrested after an accident that involved a pregnant woman and he needed to send $500 to get his son out of jail. The man sent the money by Western Union, but he found he had been scammed when his son came home from work.
• A Colquitt County woman said 20 checks were taken from her residence on Son Norman Road. The checks were last seen Jan. 29 and were noticed missing Feb. 1, which is when she reported the theft.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Jaime Humberto Vicente-Mendez, 36, Regency Village Lot 28, was charged Feb. 1 with open container of alcohol in a vehicle, driver exercise due care and driving without a license.
• Brian Mobley, 39, of Quitman, was charged Jan. 30 with driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Theodore Jackson, 30, 518 11th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 1 with probation violation.
• John Tyler Whiddon, 33, of Lenox, was charged Feb. 2 with crossing a guardline, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, failure to drive in a single lane and DUI.
• Tydarerious Raynard Smith, 21, 1957 Sylvester Highway Lot 2, was charged Feb. 2 with probation violation.
• Diangelo Dewayne McNair, 27, of Albany, was charged Feb. 3 with DUI (marijuana) and speeding.
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, 1708 First Ave. Apt. 208, was charged Feb. 3 with obstruction of an officer, aggravated stalking and simple battery (family violence).
• Maurice Andrews, 55, 843 Shy Manor Drive, was charged Feb. 3 with driving without a license and leaving the scene of an accident.
Incidents
• A man reported Jan. 31 that his wallet was missing. The man said he had the wallet about 2:30 p.m. the previous day at a convenience store on Highway 319 Business and noticed it missing less than an hour later. He thinks he left it in the store, but when he contacted the store, they had not found it and no one had turned it in. The officer reviewed video and did not see the man lay his wallet down anywhere, but he did go to the restroom and the camera doesn’t cover there. The wallet was valued at $10 and contained three debit cards, a medical card and the owner’s Social Security card.
• A woman reported Jan. 28 that she lost her wallet at a store on First Avenue Southeast. When she called the store, employees had not found the wallet. It contained $150, two gold rings, two debit cards and other personal papers.
• Three juveniles were arrested then turned over to their parents following a break-in of a business in the 400 block of West Central Avenue.
• A man on 15th Street Southeast told police Feb. 3 a woman he knows purposely ran her vehicle into his earlier in the day, damaging his rear bumper. He said she also poured an entire container of bleach on the car and tried to pour it on him. He said he was not seeking to press charges because she had agreed to pay for the damage, which was estimated at $500.
• An employee of Piggly Wiggly, 1209 First Ave. S.E., reported a confrontation with a man stuffing steaks into his pants Feb. 3. The man left the store and walked to a wooded area near 10th Street Southeast. The officer searched the area but couldn’t find him; however, he found personal items in the wooded area that indicated someone had been there.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jose Jesus Guiterez, 29, 241 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged Feb. 2 with driving without a license, possession of cocaine and unsafe operation of a radio or telephone.
• Christopher Hugh Dudley, 40, 222 Taylor Road, was charged Jan. 29 with DUI (marijuana).
• Alton Cannon, 56, 416 Second St. N.W., was charged Feb. 1 with driving while license withdrawn and seat belt violation.
• Earnest Lee Blackburn Jr., 46, 1726 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Jan. 30 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Hugo Alberto Vasquez, 21, 1216 Third St. S.E, was charged Jan. 29 with seat belt violation and DUI (drugs).
• Victor Omar Canas, 25, 1908 Sardis Church Road, was charged Jan. 20 with tail light violation and DUI (drugs).
Other
Arrests
• Samantha Nicole Orr, 26, of Chatchee, Ala., was charged Jan. 30 with bondsman off bond by a bounty hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.