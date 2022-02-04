Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• George Willis Price III, 52, 2809 Fifth St. S.., was charged Feb. 3 with possession of a drug-related object, obstruction of an officer, possession of heroin, use of communications facility in committing a felony and trafficking methamphetamine.
• Bernadette Hadley, 55, 540 27th St., was charged Feb. 3 with simple battery (family violence).
• Sha-Lee Rose Vinson, 26, 2308 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 3 with financial transaction card fraud.
Incidents
• A Moultrie police officer on patrol found the air pump damaged at Liberty Gas/Rich Oil on North Main Street at 2:40 a.m. Jan. 28. The pump was lying on the ground, and the officer said it looked like it had been hit with an automobile. The money slot was open and its contents gone, she said. The building itself seemed to be secure.
• A Moultrie man said his wallet went missing while he was at the Colquitt Regional Medical Center emergency room Jan. 28. The wallet contained $500 and a debit card, he said.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Bruce Carter Hinson, 26, 198 Conger Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 3 with driving under the influence, turning position signals required, distracted driving and open container in vehicle.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Hunter Chance Collins, 24, of Tifton, was charged Feb. 2 with burglary in the first degree.
• Joshus Kendarius Hadley, 21, 1171 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 3 with pointing or aiming a gun at another.
• Alphondriah Knighton, 18, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 3 with disruption of a public school and fighting in a public place (affray).
• Janell Nicolette Williamson, 39, 1162 Second St. S.E., was charged Feb. 3 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• James Tyler Scott, 22, 216 Chinaberry Lane, was charged Feb. 4 with failure to appear.
