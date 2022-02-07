Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Hunter Brian Bell, 19, 4579 Mount Zion Rd., Camilla, was charged Feb. 5 with D.U.I.; spotlights, foglights and auxiliary lights not permitted and tag light illumination provided.
• Earnest Eugene Williams, 64, 126 Kindling Court, was charged Feb. 5 with D.U.I., speeding and suspended license.
• Corey Darcelle Cason, 34, 22 North Forest St., Valdosta, was charged Feb. 6 with third degree forgery.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Gustave Zapotes, 29, 1703 Holmes Drive Lot B, was charged Feb. 6 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Calvin Clark Cooper, 63, 1901 Third St. S.E., was charged Feb. 5 with failure to appear.
• Mathew Jacob Kilgore, 29, was charged Feb. 5 with disorderly conduct.
• Christopher Burgess, 36, 23 Pine Valley Circle S.W., was charged Feb. 5 with financial transaction card theft and theft by taking.
• Andrew Thomas Anthony, 38, 516 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 5 with possession of a drug related object and possession of meth.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joshua Willie Fender, 38, 553 27th St. S.E. Apt. 2, was charged Feb. 4 with failure to appear.
• Hannah Elizabeth Kirk, 25, 209 Jasmine Lane Lot 2, Omega, was charged Feb. 4 with probation violation.
• Rosilynn Jenkins, 24, 2121 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 5 with simple battery-family violence.
• Coco Vinesa Lopez, 29, 148 Quail Lane, was charged Feb. 6 with D.U.I., simple battery and open container in vehicle.
