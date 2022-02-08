Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Christina Lynn Haynes, 47, 1410 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., was charged Feb. 4 with contempt of court.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ubercio Cruz-Hernandez, 56, was charged Feb. 7 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Demario Jerrod Myers, 36, 1308 13th Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 6 with battery, D.U.I. and failure to drive within a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Enan Rarrand McKelvary, 52, 600 Second St. N.W., was charged Feb. 7 with stalking-family violence.
• Michelle Renee Powell, 43, 329 Dunn Road, was charged Feb. 7 with probation violation.
• Neven Lamare Massey, 311 Dunn Road Lot 2, was charged Feb. 7 with theft by taking.
• Kayla Leann Burnham, 23, 522 Rogers St., Tifton, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Oseas Andablo Hernandez, 22, 3125 Pleasant Hill Road, Pavo, was charged Feb. 4 with two counts child molestation, two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes and two counts of statutory rape.
• Thomas Montgomery Weeks, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with felony murder, malice murder, first degree home invasion and first degree burglary.
• Jeffery Lynn Weeks, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with felony murder, malice murder, first degree home invasion and first degree burglary.
• Holly Ann Pollock, 36, 132 Adams St., Pavo, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Rebecca Jean Russo, 27, 8 A Richardson Road, Derry, NH., was charged Feb. 7 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Christi Lynn Williams, 41, 1376 Old Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 7 with cruelty to children.
• Brenden Scott Pollock, 37, 132 Adams Road, Pavo, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jefferson Glen Pate, 42, 345 Patch Road, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of methamphetamine.
