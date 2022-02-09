Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Timothy Fordham, 41, 502 South Railroad Ave., Adel, was charged Feb. 8 with driving without a license and visible emission from vehicles on public roadways prohibited.
• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 25, 239 Weeks Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with probation violation, driving without a valid license and giving false information or false name.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Keithus Damon Troupe, 36, 190 Billy Johnson Lane, was charged Feb. 8 with probation violation.
• Sandra Denise Williams, 46, 224 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 8 with leaving the scene of an accident and aggravated assault-family violence.
• Thomas Lee Jarrell III, 38, 281 Flara Lane, was charged Feb. 8 with fugitive from justice.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Raymond D. Maier, 23, 4473 Ellenton Omega Road, Omega, was charged Feb. 8 with reckless conduct, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another, simple battery-family violence, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brenden Scott Pollock, 37, 132 Adams Road, Pavo, was charged Feb. 7 with probation violation.
• Ericka Tolbert, 28, 323 Mize St. N.W. Apt 5D, Pelham, was charged Feb. 9 with probation violation.
• Thomas Montgomery Weeks, 32, 2181 Ellenton-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault, in addition to earlier charges.
• Jeffery Lynn Weeks, 62, 2181 Ellenton-Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault, in addition to earlier charges.
• Jerry Alan Newell, 56, 184 Thompson Road, was charged Feb. 7 with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Dean Moxley, 26, 149 Moxley Lane, was charged Feb. 7 with failure to appear.
• Terrence Gustavious Grant, 32, 404 Seventh Ave. S.W., was charged Feb. 7 with possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Jerry Edward Bozeman, 52, 329 Dunn Road, was charged Feb. 8 with possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a certain crime; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender.
Incident
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Serena Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. When deputies arrived they saw the backdoor of the residence kicked in. The complainant gave a description of the individual as a “male subject in a black shirt and black hat,” according to the CCSO incident report. He was last seen walking on foot away from the house by the complainant. The deputy was able to locate the burglar, identified as Hunter Collins. Collins admitted to being in the home and taking eight broken matches, $8.07 worth of spare change, a glass smoking pipe and a small amount of marijuana. Collins was charged with first degree burglary and taken without incident to the Colquitt County Jail.
