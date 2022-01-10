Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ricky Lewis Forrest, 62, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 50, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 9 with no insurance, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, two counts of D.U.I., driving while license suspended and two counts of open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Collin Warren Boyd, 27, 1009 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 7 with tampering with evidence and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Sebastian Caleb Bertsch, 1009 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 7 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Jamarcus Davay Williams, 23, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 8 with criminal trespass and battery-family violence.
• Limbano Ramirez-Teratol, 25, was charged Jan. 9 with driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid license and D.U.I.
• Ashia Jniece Wilcox, 39, 119 Charm St. Apt. 4, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 9 with two counts of contempt of court.
• Terrain Decarlos Williams, 40, 707A Fourth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 6 with D.U.I. refusal, fail to use signal and failure to drive within single lane.
• Tyreik Sh’heim Jackson, 25, 518 Fourth St. S.W., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 32, 396 N. Brunswick St., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 7 with probation violation.
• Henry Lee Suggs, 61, 2404 West Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 8 with when a person is a party to a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container in vehicle.
• Billy Howard, 23, 1015 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 7 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Brandon Keaton, 33, 164 Livingston Bridge Rd., was charged Jan. 8 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 26, 816 Seventh St. Apt. C N.W., was charged Jan. 8 with criminal trespass-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of law enforcement.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• John Joseph Blaha, 51, 310 S. Hansel St., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (calprazolam) and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Ebonie Jamel Thornwell, 24, 5942 Old Wellborn Trace, Lithonia, Ga., was charged Jan. 8 with failure to drive within single lane; theft by mail document; possession of cocaine; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possession, display, false identification with government logo or seal for criminal use; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
• Jeffery Tyler Pifer, 24, 306 21st Ave. N.E., was charged Jan. 7 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and tampering with evidence.
• Tony Douglas Castleberry, 51, 532 27th St. S.E. Apt. 1, was charged Jan. 7 with possession of meth, possession of a drug related object, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Mallori Cavra Melton, 30, 262 Brookwood Chase, Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with failure to appear.
• Taylor Woodall, 25, 147 Maple St., Tifton, was charged Jan. 7 with failure to appear.
• Tatayana Roquell Blackwell, 29, 2618 First St. N.W., was charged Jan. 9 with probation violation and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
• Clyde Doyle Hamby Sr., 61, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Jan. 8 with probation violation, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to Ernest Norman Road in reference to a theft between the dates of Dec. 26 and Jan. 6. A Deauc Generator and parts of a John Deere Pumping Unit were reported taken. The estimated value of all the stolen property is $15,500.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ellenton-Omega Road in reference to a recent theft. A barn door was reported forced open. A 26 gallon Kobalt air compressor, a Troy/Bilt pressure washer, a Ryobi table saw with stand, a Ryobi drill and a Skil circular saw were all reported stolen. The total estimated value of the stolen property was $1,325.
