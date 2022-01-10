Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Ricky Lewis Forrest, 62, 1330 US Hwy. 319 N. Lot 50, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 9 with no insurance, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, two counts of D.U.I., driving while license suspended and two counts of open container in vehicle.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Collin Warren Boyd, 27, 1009 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 7 with tampering with evidence and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Sebastian Caleb Bertsch, 1009 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 7 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Jamarcus Davay Williams, 23, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 8 with criminal trespass and battery-family violence.

• Limbano Ramirez-Teratol, 25, was charged Jan. 9 with driving without headlights when required, driving without a valid license and D.U.I.

• Ashia Jniece Wilcox, 39, 119 Charm St. Apt. 4, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 9 with two counts of contempt of court.

• Terrain Decarlos Williams, 40, 707A Fourth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 6 with D.U.I. refusal, fail to use signal and failure to drive within single lane.

• Tyreik Sh’heim Jackson, 25, 518 Fourth St. S.W., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with cruelty to children and battery-family violence. 

• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 32, 396 N. Brunswick St., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 7 with probation violation.

• Henry Lee Suggs, 61, 2404 West Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 8 with when a person is a party to a crime, theft by taking motor vehicle, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and open container in vehicle.

• Billy Howard, 23, 1015 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 7 with receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Brandon Keaton, 33, 164 Livingston Bridge Rd., was charged Jan. 8 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 26, 816 Seventh St. Apt. C N.W., was charged Jan. 8 with criminal trespass-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and obstruction of law enforcement.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

John Joseph Blaha, 51, 310 S. Hansel St., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (calprazolam) and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy). 

• Ebonie Jamel Thornwell, 24, 5942 Old Wellborn Trace, Lithonia, Ga., was charged Jan. 8 with failure to drive within single lane; theft by mail document; possession of cocaine; possession of a schedule I controlled substance; two counts of possession, display, false identification with government logo or seal for criminal use; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

• Jeffery Tyler Pifer, 24, 306 21st Ave. N.E., was charged Jan. 7 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone and tampering with evidence.

• Tony Douglas Castleberry, 51, 532 27th St. S.E. Apt. 1, was charged Jan. 7 with possession of meth, possession of a drug related object, probation violation and failure to appear.

• Mallori Cavra Melton, 30, 262 Brookwood Chase, Thomasville, was charged Jan. 8 with failure to appear.

• Taylor Woodall, 25, 147 Maple St., Tifton, was charged Jan. 7 with failure to appear.

• Tatayana Roquell Blackwell, 29, 2618 First St. N.W., was charged Jan. 9 with probation violation and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

• Clyde Doyle Hamby Sr., 61, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Jan. 8 with probation violation, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.

Incidents

Deputies were dispatched to Ernest Norman Road in reference to a theft between the dates of Dec. 26 and Jan. 6. A Deauc Generator and parts of a John Deere Pumping Unit were reported taken. The estimated value of all the stolen property is $15,500.

• Deputies were dispatched to the 3700 block of Ellenton-Omega Road in reference to a recent theft. A barn door was reported forced open. A 26 gallon Kobalt air compressor, a Troy/Bilt pressure washer, a Ryobi table saw with stand, a Ryobi drill and a Skil circular saw were all reported stolen. The total estimated value of the stolen property was $1,325.

