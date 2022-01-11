Department Of Transportation
Arrests
• Malik Kwame Wallace, 25, 816 Beaver Circle, Douglas, Ga., was charged Dec. 29 with D.U.I. and speeding 75 in a 55.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kelsey Faith Massey, 21, 1503 East Broughton St., Bainbridge, Ga., was charged Jan. 10 with Georgia Lottery for Education fraud.
• Eduardo G. Mendez, 27, was charged Jan. 9 with driving without a valid license and D.U.I.
• Henryque Lopez, 21, 334 Honeybear Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 8 with approaching an authorized emergency vehicle and driving without a valid license.
• Phyllis Popham Lewis, 55, 2559 Hwy. 256, Sylvester, was charged Jan. 8 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.
