Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Christina Lynn Haynes, 47, 1410 Lynn Garden Drive, Kingsport, Tenn., was charged Jan. 11 with unlawful for any person to purchase, possess or have under their control any contraband; D.U.I.; no insurance; failure to signal when turning or changing lanes and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Shuntrise Diane Huntley, 24, 176 Moore Rd., Cairo, was charged Jan. 11 with D.U.I., driver to exercise due care, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and too fast for conditions.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ricardo Ruiz Juarez, 26, 165 Circle Rd., was charged Jan. 11 with driving without a valid license, headlight required and open container in vehicle.
• Alexis Pedraza, 36, 1424 10th St. S.W., was charged Jan. 11 with aggravated stalking, no insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Eric Nevil Fredrick, 47, was charged Jan. 11 with parole violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Misty Nichole Snipes, 43, 945 Perry Rd., was charged Jan. 11 with theft by taking.
• Molly Ann Castleberry, 28, 229 Cherry St., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 11 with bondsman off bond.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 36, 594 McMullen Rd., was charged Jan. 11 with theft by taking.
Other agencies
Arrests
• Angel Alberto Ranchito Corralejo, 32, 408 Salem Wood Trail, Dodson, N.C., was charged Jan. 11 with probation violation.
