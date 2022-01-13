Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Jonathan David Sinclair, 28, 194 Peach Tree St., Warwick, Ga., was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Marquise Perez Knight, 35, 923 Smith Rd., was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Audrianna Victoria Zeigler, 30, 18 East Bethel Ave., was charged Jan. 12 with failure to appear.
• Tony Bernard Coates, 52, was charged Jan. 10 with probation violation.
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 26, 816 Seventh St. Apt. C N.W., was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
• Demartez Rashard Simpson, 32, 219 Church St., Pelham, was charged Jan. 10 with simple battery-family violence.
• Tori Frances Daniels, 28, 209 MLK Drive, was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
Incidents
- Officers were dispatched to 1000 First Ave. in reference to theft. Officials at the convenience store showed them a video of a former employee taking lottery tickets, scratching them off without paying for them and claiming them. Police said she claimed winnings of $1,652.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Tyler Terrell Montgomery, 19, 45 Chimney Smoke Dr., Stockbridge, Ga., was charged Jan. 11 with probation violation.
• Ricky Bernard Grier Jr., 33, 812 Northside Dr. Apt. 5, was charged Jan. 13 with no insurance.
• John Stanley Griner, 61, 3808 Hwy. 33 N., was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Hwy. 133 N. and Hwy. 33 N. in reference to theft. The owner of a truck that was parked on the side of the road had reported their catalytic converter stolen.
• A complainant came into the office of the Sheriff’s Office to report a stolen cell phone. The complainant stated they ordered a new Iphone 13 Pro Max valued at $1,503.36 online. After being dropped off the complainant stated there was “nothing but a SIM card inside.” Deputies concluded that the tape used to close the top of the box was different from the tape used to close the bottom of the box. It is assumed that during transit, the phone was taken.
• Deputies were dispatched to 100 block of Brown McNeal Rd., in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that a welder was taken out of their workshop as well as a Huffy bicycle taken from a carport. The total value of the stolen items is $1,750.
