Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Connie Sue McMurphy, 61, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged Jan. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and battery. McMurphy is accused of hitting a man with a metal baseball bat.
• George Thomas Strickland, 55, 2609 Sumner Road, was charged Dec. 13 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.
• Tiffany Cherie Yancey, 26, of Tifton, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and William Charles Fletcher, 27, 3779 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged with two counts of probation violation. Fletcher was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that a Colquitt County deputy pulled over at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 11 on John Vickers Road at Ellenton-Omega Road. The deputy said he failed to maintain his lane. The deputy also reported that he recognized Fletcher and knew he had active warrants for his arrest, which he confirmed through dispatch. During a search of the vehicle, the deputy said he found items with methamphetamine residue in a purse that Yancey acknowledged was hers.
• Terrance Dyquan Huckaby, 22, 1957 Sylvester Highway, Lot 45, was charged Jan. 11 with hindering an emergency phone call, simple battery (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence).
• Nicholas Ryan Romero, 32, 853 Hopewell Church Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 11 with obtaining items prohibited to an inmate in connection with an incident from Dec. 28.
• Donna Nicole Montgomery, 38, 1465 Old Doerun Road, was charged Jan. 5 with obstruction.
• Celdrick Sherrod Greene, 43, 512 27th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Anthony Rhodes, 43, 708 10th Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 7 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jason Bromberger, 42, 515 Walter Norman Road, Hartsfield, was charged Jan. 8 with driving while license suspended or revoked, removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle identity and two counts of failure to appear.
• Rodney Oneal Herndon, 54, 324 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 10 with failure to appear.
• Xavier Tykayvon Powell, 21, of Valdosta, was charged Jan. 10 with probation violation.
• Melissa Lea Conger, 37, 2122 Old Doerun Road, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Bryant Jernard Timmons, 34, of Sylvester, was charged Jan. 11 with aggravated assault.
• Justin David Carroll, 33, 185 Ruth St., was charged Jan. 7 with probation violation.
• Holly Lynn Bitter, 32, 1733 Highway 270 E., Doerun, was charged Jan. 8 with failure to appear.
• Ashley Claire Boyd, 29, 364 Mac Massey Road, was charged Jan. 7 with two counts of theft by taking.
• James Theron Tuten, 76, 2458 Sylvester Highway, was charged Jan. 13 with disorderly conduct, felony obstruction of an officer, misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and terroristic threats and acts (family violence). Sheriff’s deputies reported Tuten and a family member had an argument the previous evening that required deputies to respond. The family member left that night but called police about noon on Jan. 13 to help him recover personal property that was at Tuten’s residence. During that second episode, Tuten allegedly yelled and cursed and shoved the deputy against a sink. When Tuten allegedly resisted a second officer’s attempt to put him in handcuffs, the deputy used his Taser on him. In response to a witness’s statement, the deputy reviewed body-cam footage from the earlier incident and saw Tuten threaten to shoot the family member if he stayed on the property, according to the deputy’s report.
• Adryanah Watson, 18, of Thomasville, was charged Jan. 13 with four counts of financial transaction card theft.
• Steven Ray Fisher, 49, 367 Jasmine Lane, was charged Jan. 13 with criminal trespass, theft by taking and two counts of criminal damage to property.
• Alessandro Lara, 18, 200 Oscar Weeks Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 13 with failure to appear.
• Brittany Cretes Herndon, 32, 223 Bonnie Tuk Road, was charged Jan. 13 with failure to appear.
Incidents
• Deputies responded Jan. 11 to a past-occurred burglary in the 200 block of Oscar Weeks Road. The homeowner said his shop had been broken into and several tools valued at a total of $3,600 were missing. The homeowner said he had been away from home about three weeks and returned to discover the theft.
• A man checking on his late mother’s residence on David Newton Road found someone had broken in and trashed the house. A dresser was the only thing he could tell was missing.
• A woman on Cook Road told deputies Jan. 8 that she ordered a Samsung cell phone. She received an email that said it was delivered Jan. 7 but she never got the phone.
• An Adel business reported to Colquitt County deputies that a woman representing a Moultrie company paid $9,050 on Nov. 30 with a check that was returned for insufficient funds Dec. 3. A representative of the Adel company said he spoke with the woman, who said she’d take care of it, but as of Jan. 8 she had not done so.
• A woman on Hopewell Church Road reported the theft of a Rossi R522 rifle from her residence. The woman said she bought the gun from a Moultrie pawn shop Dec. 6 and had last seen it Dec. 16. She reported the theft Jan. 8.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Timothy Scott Shelton, 43, 512 N. Broad St., Doerun, was charged Jan. 12 with two counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and two counts of child molestation, all in connection with an incident March 17, 2020.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Jamarius Zy’Quan Walker, 21, 1107 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 12 with probation violation.
• Calvin Van Slaughter, 60, 1348 Sumner Heights, was charged Jan. 12 with DUI, hit and run and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Aaron Connell Ponder, 48, 132 S. Academy St., Funston, was charged Jan. 8 with probation violation.
• Marcus Jermaine Norman, 46, 23 Taylor Lane, was charged Jan. 7 with probation violation.
• Rashard Lavonte Haynes, 26, 533 27th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 9 with duty to obey and disorderly conduct.
• Maurice Rashad Baker, 29, 1505 Sunrise Ave., was charged Jan. 10 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Luis Enrique Lopez-Castro, 30, 2669 Mt. Sinai Road, Doerun, was charged Jan. 12 with unsafe operation of a radio or telephone and driving while license withdrawn.
• Crystal Cleveland, 30, of Albany, was charged Jan. 8 with driving while license suspended, speeding, DUI (drugs) and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Lucius Lenorris Severson, 20, 1025 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 8 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and DUI (drugs).
• Amanda Lea Griffin, 39, 246 Littleton Road, was charged Jan. 10 with DUI and speeding.
• Erik Omar Leon, 20, 310 Dogwood Drive, was charged Jan. 13 with DUI, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, littering, possession of a drug-related object and driving too fast for conditions.
