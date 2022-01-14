Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Aaron Keith Taylor, 43, 1791 Funston-Sigsbee Rd., was charged Jan. 13 as a fugitive from justice.
• Tyrys Jamar Darrisaw, 27, 279 Rodgers Lane, Dixe, Ga., was charged Jan. 12 with possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (ecstasy).
• Thomas James Lingerfelt, 35, was charged Jan. 12 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Donte Marcus Daniels, 29, 162 Cook Rd. Lot F, was charged Jan. 10 with sex offender registry violation.
• Breanna Ginnery, 23, 1819 Debra Drive, Tallahassee, Fl., was charged Jan. 13 with disorderly conduct.
• Jeremy Arthur Raymond, 34, was charged Jan. 13 with probation violation.
• Kane Nesib Aidenn Shaman, 23, 121 Audrey Way, was charged Jan. 13 with battery-family violence.
• Andre Deshon Daniels, 28, 301 Garlington Ave. Apt. 182, Waycross, Ga., was charged Jan. 13 with probation violation.
• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged Jan. 12 with removal or affixing a license plate.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Deandre Raheem Womack, 29, 1612 Whiting Drive Apt. A, Albany, was charged Jan. 3 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Ben Vicks, 42, 200 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 12 with criminal trespass.
• Ni’Javious Curshon Brown, 22, 46 Edingurg Drive, Tifton, was charged Jan. 13 with three counts of probation violation.
• Anita Denis Harris, 65, 301 Northside Drive N.W., was charged Jan. 10 with criminal trespass.
