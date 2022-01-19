U.S. Immigration And Customs Enforcement
Arrests
• Ismael Hernandez Estefes, 35, 551 W. Mulberry St., was charged Jan. 14 with rape.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Craig Shane Cobb, 42, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Jan. 14 with failure to appear and probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Katrina Marie Mitchell, 32, Hawthorne, Fla., was charged Jan. 16 with D.U.I., improper left turn, driver to exercise due care and two counts of open container in vehicle.
• Pierre Antoine Sherrard, 29, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt. L-7, was charged Jan. 15 with D.U.I. and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cliffton Gooden, 44, 805 Lane Drive Apt. F17, Lake Park, was charged Jan. 15 with a bench warrant.
• Jade Briana Parish, 22, 495 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 16 with two counts of failure to appear and two counts of fourth degree misdemeanor forgery.
• Daquan Wilkerson, 19, 708 Seventh St. N.W. Apt 8 was charged Jan. 16 with theft by taking.
• Shakiya Montae Lewis, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E. Apt. B2, was charged Jan. 16 with battery-family violence.
• Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr., 24, 1213 MLK Jr. Dr., was charged Jan. 14 with criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Keena Martin Shavarr, 36, 323 Second St. N.W., was charged Jan. 14 with probation violation, possession of a drug related object, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Doris Renea Toles, 36, 901 Jefferies Ave., Albany, Ga., was charged Jan. 17 with failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Jerry Lee Tolbert, 52, 26 East Bethel Ave., was charged Jan. 14 with driving with suspended license, no passing zone and no insurance.
• Tommy Charles Stewart, 23, 919 Lippitt Drive, Albany, Ga., was charged Jan. 15 with probation violation.
• Funterius Earl Copeland, 29, 522 27th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 14 with bail jumping.
• Mary Elizabeth Wiggins, 32, 126 North Academy St., Funston, was charged Jan. 16 with criminal trespass.
• Miranda Michell Davis, 44, 318 East Culpepper Ave., Doerun, was charged Jan. 17 with giving false information/name.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to Hall’s Nursery and Garden Center. The complainant stated that two company trucks had their catalytic converters cut off sometime around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.
• A complainant came into the Sheriff’s Office lobby to report a theft in the 200 block of Zorn Road in Norman Park. A pressure washer, shoulder leaf blower, two roller battery chargers, two heavy duty jack stands and an assortment of fishing gear were all reported taken. The total value of the reported items was $2,350.
