Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Eric Pernell Ryles, 42, 702 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 18 with fourth degree forgery, theft by taking and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Miyakia Latrelle McNeal, 34, 1201 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 18 with failure to appear.
• Robert Spencer Askew, 53, 185 Blackberry Lane, was charged Jan. 18 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.