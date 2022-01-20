Berlin Police Department
Arrests
- Steven Christopher Williams, 27, 2415 Dawson Rd. C2, Albany, was charged Jan. 19 with driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Sharon Denise Spradley, 50, 50 Carolyn St. S.E., was charged Jan. 19 with D.U.I., failure to change address on driver’s license, windshields, tail lights, open container and driver exercise due care.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Eric Pernell Ryles, 42, 702 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 19 with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
- Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr., 24, 1213 MLK Jr. Dr., was charged Jan. 14 with contempt of court and probation violation.
