Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Steve Spradley, 49, 881 Ben Baker Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 19 with disorderly conduct and simple assault following an incident in the 400 block of Still Road near Norman Park.
• Donovan Eugene Henderson, 51, 686 Marcus Norman Road, was charged Jan. 19 with possession of methamphetamine, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and three counts of probation violation.
• Elias Mejia, 18, 1591 Highway 33 South, was charged Jan. 16 with driving without a valid license.
• Marina Skye Kastelic, 27, and Sebastian Kastelic, 25, both of 1388 Cook Road, were charged Jan. 16 with felony possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, and possession of methamphetamine. The charges stemmed from a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 319 North.
• Malik Quatez Lewis, 1002 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 16 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Bryant Cuthbert Harrell, 55, 674 Shade Murphy Road, was charged Jan. 15 with two counts of aggravated child molestation, three counts of sodomy and one count of criminal attempt.
• Sedrick Hill Jr., 33, 407 Eighth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 15 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Jeffrey McMillan, 32, 209 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Jan. 15 with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Wade Pitts, 31, 574 26th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 18 with aggravated battery and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Ezell Harris III, 24, of Albany, was charged Jan. 14 with probation violation.
• Miranda Renae Hamm, 37, of Tifton, was charged Jan. 21 with probation violation.
• Adrienne Unique Whitaker, 32, of Albany, was charged Jan. 20 with failure to appear.
Incidents
• A man reported an incident of child molestation in Norman Park Jan. 19.
• A man on Sam Sells Road near Doerun reported Jan. 17 that a tractor tire and rim were missing from his property.
• An official of CTV Pik-A-Part on Industrial Road reported Jan. 16 that a customer tried to slip a catalytic converter out of the junkyard by hiding it in a tire he was purchasing.
• A man on Quail Ridge told Colquitt County deputies he left his 1985 Honda Nighthawk with a repairman off Cool Springs Road Jan. 1. When he went back to inquire about the motorcycle Jan. 15, the repairman told him it was stolen. The man didn’t know the repairman’s address but gave deputies directions. He also gave them the phone number the repairman gave him, but no one at that number knew the repairman.
• The owner of a house in the 900 block of Highway 270 East reported Jan. 15 that the residence’s air conditioner was removed while she was out of town.
• Deputies responded to a report of false imprisonment Jan. 13 in the 200 block of Grass Farm Road near Omega in which three residents of the area blocked in another man. The deputy arrived to find a white Dodge truck blocked in by three other vehicles. The men said they stopped the truck because the driver looked like someone who is wanted for theft. The driver of the truck — who was not wanted — said he’d gotten lost and made a wrong turn. The deputy filed no charges, but he provided the driver of the truck information in case he wanted to take the case to Magistrate Court.
• A Colquitt County man told deputies Jan. 16 that someone entered his vehicle in the Publix parking lot and took a briefcase that contained his passport and work documents.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Jimmy Harrison, 18, 2799 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Jan. 19 with failure to appear.
• Christopher Terrez Bennett, 32, 325 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 14 with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule 4 drug, possession of ecstasy and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Odontia Willis, 41, 504 Ninth St., was charged Jan. 17 with criminal trespass (family violence).
• Ricky Maurice Young, 39, Pavo, was charged Jan. 17 with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.
• Dy’Narian Nykee Wyche, 22, 3214 Sylvester Drive, was charged Jan. 18 with open container, failure to drive in a single lane, DUI, theft by receiving and improper tag.
• Stacy Leronzo Debruce, 50, 3431 Old Adel Road, was charged Jan. 15 with probation violation.
• Geneva Ann Brown, 35, 146 Robin Lane, was charged Jan. 17 with failure to drive in a single lane, open container and DUI.
• Shane Steven Tillman, 43, 151-C Bob Hiers Road, was charged Jan. 14 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
• Edwin Dewayne Crowder Jr., 18, 409 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 21 with party to the crime of armed robbery.
• Jaden Singletary, 17, 702 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Jan. 21 with party to the crime of armed robbery.
• David Hayes Jackson, 55, 417 Sixth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 22 with probation violation.
• Gregory Allen Taylor, 48, of Sale City, was charged Jan. 21 with DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Ezequiel Delacruz, 32, 1368 Mt. Sinai Road, was charged Jan. 17 with probation violation, giving false information, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving without a valid license and open container.
• Chavez Salvador, 28, 181 Third St., Berlin, was charged Jan. 21 with driving without a license, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a dangerous drug, brake light/turn signal required, failure to register a vehicle and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
