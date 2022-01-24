Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Tyler Aubrey Wood, 24, 1051 Crossland-Scooterville Road, Omega, was charged Jan. 23 with probation violation, seatbelt violation, speeding, failure to drive within a single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Dionte Monte Bonneau, 21, 2304 West Gordon Ave. Apt. 277, Albany, was charged Jan. 24 with contempt of court.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 31, was charged Jan. 22 with trespassing.
• Anthony Richardson, 59, 5500 24th St., Lauderhill, Fla., was charged as a fugitive from justice.
• D’Morion Williams, 18, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged Jan. 21 with probation violation.
• Skylar Naraj Thompson, 20, 414 Eighth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 21 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Misty Dawn Perkins, 29, 1708 First Ave. S.E. Rm. 228, was charged Jan. 21 with probation violation.
• Stephen Anthony Mudge Jr., 51, 521 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 21 with three counts possession and use of a drug related object, possession of methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in commission of a felony involving a controlled substance.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Andrea Jones, 1605 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 21 with failure to appear.
• Alberto Alarcon, 40, 190 Green St., was charged Jan. 15 with driving without license and following too closely.
• Eric Von Nankivell Jr., 30, 1057 Circle Road, was charged Jan. 22 with two counts of probation violation.
• Abraham Beanie Lee Jr., 552 Sixth Ave. N.W, was charged Jan. 22 with failure to appear.
• James Russell Howell, 39, 4620 Old Railroad Road, Bessemer, Ala., was charged Jan. 22 with two counts of probation violation.
• Walter Lee Curry, 60, 2319 Copeland Mill Drive, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 23 with knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, concealed or revoked registration.
• Jefery Allen Newell, 38, 189 Thompson Road, was charged Jan. 23 with speeding, expired vehicle tag or decal, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Lindale Avenue in reference to a theft. A Husky 455 Rancher chainsaw was stolen from the victim’s yard. A dark-colored SUV was seen on personal video camera on the property.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Hwy. 319 N. in reference to a vehicle break in. Within a vehicle, a black in color Adidas bag, Google Chromebook laptop, black Ray Ban sungalsses, multi-colored Nike Phantoms and assorted textbooks were all taken. Other vehicles were reported broken into in the area but no other items were reported missing.
