Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Garrett Scott Harper, 31, was charged Jan. 19 with four counts of possession of methamphetamine, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officer, reckless driving, D.U.I. and two counts possession of cocaine.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Chad Demond Smith, 43, 514 Third St. S.W., was charged Jan. 24 with possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of marijuana more than an ounce.
• Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 24 with two counts of probation violation.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., 36, 1304 12th Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 24 with possession of cocaine.
Incidents
Officers were dispatched to 600 block of South Main St. in reference to the theft of a catalytic converter.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Shannon Granther Stone, 45, 1827 Tift County Line Rd., Omega, was charged Jan. 23 with simple battery.
• Thomas Michael Phagans III, 23, 1635 East Park Ave. Apt. 7B, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 24 with failure to appear.
• Tony Ed Harris, 451 Old Albany Rd., was charged Jan. 24 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Laura Cheyenne Foreman, 17, 245 Suwanee Rd., was charged Jan. 24 with affray.
• Tamara Mayerhofer, 35, 1823 Ellenton-Coolsprings Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 24 with criminal trespass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.