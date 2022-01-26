Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Kenderson Aaron Hill, 45, 109 Almond Dr., Albany, was charged Jan. 25 with contempt of court.

• Darvis Terome Montis, 19, 626 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 25 with obstruction of an officer.

• Rufina Saraid Hernandez, 17, 330 Edwards St., was charged Jan. 25 with obstruction of an officer.

• Terry Lee Williams, 48, Fourth Ave. N.W. Bldg. 9, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of cocaine and theft by taking.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

James Russell Howell, 39, 4620 Old Railroad Rd., Bessemer, Ala., was charged Jan. 24 with probation violation.

• Courtney Shanae Dubose, 35, 23910 Hwy. 319 N., was charged Jan. 25 with theft by shoplifting.

• Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 39, 600 S. Main St., was charged Jan. 25 with failure to appear.

