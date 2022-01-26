Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kenderson Aaron Hill, 45, 109 Almond Dr., Albany, was charged Jan. 25 with contempt of court.
• Darvis Terome Montis, 19, 626 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 25 with obstruction of an officer.
• Rufina Saraid Hernandez, 17, 330 Edwards St., was charged Jan. 25 with obstruction of an officer.
• Terry Lee Williams, 48, Fourth Ave. N.W. Bldg. 9, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of cocaine and theft by taking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Russell Howell, 39, 4620 Old Railroad Rd., Bessemer, Ala., was charged Jan. 24 with probation violation.
• Courtney Shanae Dubose, 35, 23910 Hwy. 319 N., was charged Jan. 25 with theft by shoplifting.
• Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 39, 600 S. Main St., was charged Jan. 25 with failure to appear.
