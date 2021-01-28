Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 29, 327 Bay Branch Road, was charged Jan. 26 with possession of methamphetamine, arson, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, speeding, affixing a license plate to conceal identity, no insurance, driving with a suspended registration, reckless driving, failure to drive in a single lane, failure to obey a stop sign, driving while license suspended and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property. The theft charges related to an incident from Oct. 10, and the arson to an incident Jan. 1. All the other charges related to an incident Jan. 23.
• Ernest Antonio Bell Jr., 43, of Moultrie, was charged Jan. 26 with probation violation, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, possession of arms by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine.
• Fredrick Sean Gallander, 48, 442 Country Drive, was charged Jan. 26 with probation violation.
• Allison Lynzee Gonzalez, 35, 214 Smokey Bear Road, was charged Jan. 27 on a bench warrant.
• Brandon Dale Hancock, 26, 1121 Myron Hart Road, Coolidge, was charged Jan. 26 with failure to appear.
• Lalana Adele Henderson, 43, of Thomasville, was charged Jan. 27 with probation violation.
• Donald Wayne Coleman, 45, 1522 Funston-Sale City Road, was charged Jan. 26 with defective equipment and no insurance.
• Alyssa Gail Lewis, 26, 3962 Old Doerun Road Lot 2, was charged Jan. 25 with hindering the apprehension of a criminal, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and possession of methamphetamine.
• Larry Joe Fannin, 42, 118 Loblolly, was charged Jan. 25 with simple assault (family violence).
• Huntley Elizabeth Walker, 18, 1153 J.P. Perry Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 26 with failure to appear.
• Sha-Lee Rose Vinson, 25, 2308 Sylvester Road, was charged Jan. 25 with two counts of probation violation.
• Celso Sixto-Garcia, 18, 187 Edwards St., was charged Jan. 14 with simple assault.
• Jason Doan Ho, 17, 117 Talmadge Drive, was charged Jan. 24 with no insurance and expired tag.
• Robert Garrison Weldon, 55, 170 Willow Drive, was charged Jan. 24 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Jessica Elaine Williams, 19, 289 Pearlie Knight Lane, Doerun, was charged Jan. 23 with failure to obey a traffic control device, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving without a license.
• Michel Rodriguez-Igarza, 45, 3901 Old Adel Road, was charged Jan. 23 with failure to drive in a single lane and DUI.
• Joshua Rayford Shaw, 31, 4711 Highway 319, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 23 with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Patrick Wayne Moncrief, 41, 283 L.B. Nevels Road, was charged Jan. 22 with illegal parking, possession of a Schedule 4 drug, expired tag, failure to yield at a stop sign, DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and possession of cocaine.
• Brandon Marcel Flowers, 33, of Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged Jan. 22 with probation violation.
• Jason Eugene McClelland, 46, of Sylvester, was charged Jan. 22 with theft by receiving, possession of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of probation violation.
• Devin Eugene Walker, 20, 5439 U.S. Highway 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 23 on a bench warrant.
• Aaron Lee Rowe, 31, 1767 Highway 133 N., was charged Jan. 27 with obstruction of an officer and simple battery (family violence).
• Flanders Frank Clements, 42, Bermuda Run, N.C., was charged Jan. 27 with terroristic threats.
• Clint Lamar Hancock, 39, 2400 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Jan. 27 with probation violation.
• James Robert Tucker, 39, 3198 Kendallwood Church Road, was charged Jan. 27 with theft by taking.
• Michelle Dundas, 62, 353 Honey Bear Road, was charged Jan. 27 with simple battery (family violence).
Incidents
• A man on Overlook Drive told deputies Jan. 26 that his 2004 Ford Focus had been stolen between 4 and 4:30 a.m. that day from his front yard. He said he wanted to make a report of the theft in case it was involved in an accident, the deputy said. After the deputy took the man’s report, he left and called the dispatcher to file a BOLO — a request to other agencies to “Be On the LookOut” for the vehicle — but the dispatcher told him Worth County Sheriff’s Office had already reported an accident involving that vehicle that was being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol. The car had run off Highway 33 and hit a tree, the Colquitt County deputy’s report said, and the driver had left the scene. The deputy tried to call the complainant on the telephone but got no answer.
• A Leesburg, Ga., man reported the theft of two tractor tires with yellow rims from his pole barn on Thaggard Road Jan. 26. In response, a deputy visited a residence on Kendallwood Church Road where a suspect in another theft of tractor tires lives. He found several people in a field there, and when he approached, one of them tried to drive away. The deputy said he saw what appeared to be yellow tire rims in the edge of the woods there, so he called for investigators.
• A Colquitt County man reported the theft of a .40-caliber handgun from his vehicle outside a club in Albany Jan. 23 or the early morning of Jan. 24. A Colquitt County deputy took his report, but he also told the man he needs to report the theft in Albany because that’s where it occurred.
• A man on Industrial Drive told deputies Jan. 25 that he received a notification in the mail from American Credit Union stating the $7,000 loan he took out on a 2002 Dodge Durango had been paid off — but he told the deputy he’d never taken out such a loan.
• A man on Honey Bear Road told deputies Jan. 25 that he’d been getting mailings about open credit cards in his name, ever since a home invasion at his residence last March in which his driver’s license and other cards were taken.
• A man on Cox Avenue reported a .380-caliber pistol was stolen from a nightstand in his bedroom Jan. 24. He said several of his teen son’s friends were in and out of the house that day.
• A man on Highway 37 East reported Jan. 23 that a dog cage and some chicken wire were missing from outside his residence. He last saw them Jan. 1 but noticed them missing that day when he went to get the cage for his dog.
• A Colquitt County man told deputies Jan. 21 that there had been two fraudulent withdrawals from his checking account, one dated Nov. 21 for $250 and one dated Dec. 21 for $151. The bank told him someone had a pre-authorized credit card on the man’s account, but he said the only card he has is his ATM card.
• A man on Bay-Rockyford Road reported a scam Jan. 22. He said he received a $2,600 check with instructions to use it to purchase Visa gift cards at Walmart then email and text a picture of the cards and receipt. He took the check to his bank, which determined it was no good. He also gave the deputy another check he’d received, for $2,960, which was also no good.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Yacob Gabriel Blair, 24, of Hollywood, Fla., was charged Jan. 26 with driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
• Jennifer Samuel, 31, of Valdosta, was charged Jan. 25 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Jessica Page, 26, of Valdosta, was charged Jan. 25 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on the wrong class of license and speeding.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Aquabeus Demond Lovette, 21, of Albany, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of ecstasy.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, 839 Shy Manor Drive, Apt. 4, was charged Jan. 25 with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.
• William Alfred Hicks Jr., 17, 1344 Summer Circle, was charged Jan. 22 with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Christina Gail Kosik, 41, 119 29th Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 24 on a bench warrant.
• Neeve Reese, 58, 700 13th St. S.W., was charged Jan. 24 with disorderly conduct.
• Luis Martinez, 34, 1500 10th St. S.W., was charged Jan. 24 with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a license.
• Denise LaSalle Hopkins, 41, 612-A Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 24 with disorderly conduct.
• Johnny Louis Downs, 52, 835 Shy Manor Apt. 1, was charged Jan. 22 with failure to yield, DUI (less safe) and driving without a license.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Keith Brandon Dean, 23, 225 Indian Lake Drive, Lot 26, was charged Jan. 24 with expired tag, DUI, no insurance, driving while license withdrawn, failure to drive in a single lane and affixing license plate to conceal identity.
• Michael James Price, 42, 488 S. Morris Road, was charged Jan. 27 with DUI.
• Willie Charles Peterson Jr., 39, 801 Fifth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 27 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.