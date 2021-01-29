Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Octaviano Vasquez Jr., 26, 430 Highway 256, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 25 with DUI and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

• Dennis Lamar Boyd, 37, 718 Fourth St. N.W. Apt. D., was charged Jan. 28 with battery (family violence) and cruelty to children in the third degree.

• Joshua Martin Bivins, 35, 594 McMullen Road, was charged Jan. 9 with theft by taking.

Incidents

• A Colquitt County woman reported Jan. 27 that someone had entered a house she is renovating on Highway 270 West near Doerun. Items were taken and other things were damaged, she said.

• A Norman Park woman told deputies Jan. 27 that her 70-year-old father had fraudulent charges on his bank account totaling between $1,800 and $2,000. She provided the name of a suspect.

Berlin Police

Arrests

• Vlad Alexandru Hriscan, 28, of Lawrenceville, Ga., was charged Jan. 28 with driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Moultrie Police

Arrests

• Rocky Lee Huffman, 28, of Thomasville, was charged Jan. 28 with shoplifting.

