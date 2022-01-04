Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Nicholas Santiago Hernandez, 38, 2408 West Ave., was charged Jan. 1 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle, driving without a valid license and lighted headlights required.
• Christian Don Juan Cordova, 19, 130 Peachtree Circle, Funston, was charged Jan. 2 with failure to dim headlights, D.U.I. and open container in vehicle.
• Eric James Murphy, 33, 225 Indian Lake Dr. Lot 36, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 30 with speeding, tag light illumination required, failure to drive within single lane, failure to have license on person, D.U.I., driver exercise due care and adult restraint law seat belt.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Marcus Jermaine Simon, 32, 218 11th Ct. S.E., was charged Jan. 3 with probation violation.
• Frederick Demond Seay, 49, 789 Newton Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 2 with disorderly conduct.
• Ulysses Nmn Tomblin, 44, 514 Northside Dr., was charged Jan. 1 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane, tail lights required, driving without license on person and open container in vehicle.
• Eddie James Weaver, 71, 1219 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 1 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.
• Freddie Mango, 51, 212 Third Ave. N.W. Apt B, was charged Jan. 1 with driving while license suspended, duty to obey, suspended registration and tag light illumination required.
• Juan Alejandro-Argueta, 39, 3103 Ninth St. West Lot 29, Bradenton, Fla., was charged Dec. 31 with trespassing and public indecency.
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 2812 US Hwy. 319 S., was charged Dec. 30 with probation violation.
• Luke Allen Moxley, 35, 3004 Old Adel Rd., was charged Jan. 2 with simple battery-family violence.
• Freddie Andrews, 26, 390 Bell Rd., Havana, Fla., was charged Jan. 1 with theft by bringing stolen property into state and theft by receiving property stolen in an other state.
• Chantyana Delethia Jackson, 26, 212 Third St. N.W., was charged Jan. 1 with false report of a crime.
• Brandon Burnett, 40, 624 Old Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 1 with simple battery, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Danny Atmore, 46, 401 MLK Dr. Apt D., was charged Dec. 31 with battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, 116 Pear St., Pavo, Ga., was charged Dec. 30 with no insurance, possession of cocaine, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and probation violation.
• Candace Barker Holt, 42, 605 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged Dec. 31 with failure to appear.
• Juan Gregory Leija, 42, 308 Clifton Rd., was charged Jan. 3 with third degree cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 43, 209 Circle Dr. S.E., was charged Jan. 1 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Evaristo Mejia, 26, 212 Roy Price Rd., was charged Jan. 3 with battery-family violence, cruelty to children-family violence, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.