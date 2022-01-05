Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Giamani Thomas, 20, 29 Fourth Ave N.W., was charged Jan. 1 with two counts of third degree forgery.
• Eric Nevil Fredrick, 47, was charged Dec. 28 with burglary.
• Nakerian Porter, 20, 226 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Dec. 27 with possession and use of drug related objects, failure to stop for stop sign and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Carillis Martin, 19, 251 East Central Ave. N.E., was charged Jan. 3 with probation violation and giving false information to a police officer.
• Luveaches Marquette Moore, 50, 417 MLK Jr. Dr. Apt. M, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 4 with criminal trespass and battery-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Michael Dean Griffiths, 41, 101 Vernon Ave., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 4 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Spencer Lamar Lonon, 27, 2608 Quincy Circle, Valdosta, was charged Jan. 4 with obstruction of an officer, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, public indecency and reckless driving.
• Damien Santrez Daniels, 32, 1805 Keyshore Ave., Albany, was charged Jan. 4 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
