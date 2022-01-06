Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Deontae Qunitez Weaver, 24, 108 Mulberry St., Thomasville, was charged Jan. 5 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, D.U.I., driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jadakiss Martin, 208 Third St. S.W., was charged Jan. 4 with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, theft by receiving stolen property, adult restraint law seat belt law, failure to drive within single lane, defective equipment, driving while license suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions.
• Frequan Ladez Dison, 724 Fifth St. N.W., was charged Jan. 5 with theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Billy Howard, 1015 10th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 4 with failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Sam Calvin Edwards, 41, 2170 Second St. S.W., was charged Jan. 5 with probation violation.
• Michael Zuvieta, 32, 1106 McRee Dr., Valdosta, was charged Jan. 5 with probation violation.
• Eric Nevil Frederick, 47, was charged Jan. 1 with failure to appear.
• John Todd Barfield, 38, 275 Dandrin Rd., was charged Jan. 4 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Johntorious Casanova Vicks, 33, 537 Third St. N.W., was charged Jan. 4 with sex offender failed to report (second offense) and battery-family violence.
• Corey Rashun Martin, 21, 534 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Jan. 5 with battery-family violence.
