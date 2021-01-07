Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Raiford Scott Lane, 35, 925 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged Jan. 25 with driving while license suspended.
• Eric Von Mankivell Jr., 29, 1057 Circle Road, was charged Jan. 6 with two counts of burglary, criminal trespass, false imprisonment, stalking, simple battery and robbery by sudden snatching.
• Iveryel Michelle Clark, 24, 120 Robin Lane, was charged Jan. 6 with failure to appear.
• Kacy Lynn Jones, 34, 144 Holly St., was charged Jan. 5 with failure to appear.
• Angela Adrianne Deberry, 19, of Valdosta, was charged Jan. 5 with battery.
• Shanerika Sade Spradley, 28, of Lithonia, was charged Jan. 5 with stalking (family violence).
• Robert Garrison Weldon, 55, 170 Willow Drive, was charged Jan. 4 was charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Incidents
• An Adel woman reported that a box of checks was mailed to her former address because she hadn’t changed her address at the time she ordered them. The bank reported the checks were delivered Dec. 3 but she said she never received them. The bank told her three of the checks had been used in Moultrie.
• Deputy Joshua Fussell was dispatched Jan. 4 to a burglary report in the 200 block of C.O. Kennedy Road. The resident said a neighbor called him at work to tell him his back door was open. When he arrived home he found the door appeared to have been popped open. Inside, cabinets were open and had been rummaged through, and a can of nails had been scattered on the floor. He said nothing appeared to be missing.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Andrietta Nicole Thomas, 30, 2706 Fifth Ave. S.E., Apt. 6, was charged Jan. 6 with probation violation and driving while license withdrawn.
• Jontavia Keshawna Taylor, 22, 275 Captain Gay Road, was charged Jan. 4 with battery.
• Stacy Bernard Blackwell Jr., 27, 508 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Dec. 30 with driving while license suspended, possession of a drug-related object and brake lights/turn signals required.
• Jerome Leggett, 57, 629 Oak Circle, was charged Jan. 4 with criminal trespass and obstruction.
• Helen Kennedy, 25, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Jan. 5 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Ruby Lynn Simpson, 42, 209 Circle Drive S.E., was charged Jan. 4 with disorderly conduct.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Semaj Malik Edwards, 24, of Valdosta, was charged Jan. 5 with driving while license withdrawn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.