Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Trystan Logan Steffen, 19, 145 Country Dr., was charged Jan. 6 with speeding 74 in a 55, driver to exercise due care a D.U.I.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Charles Ryan Lovelace, 20, 205 Pittmoore Rd., Statesboro, Ga., was charged Jan. 6 with speeding 69 in 45.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Calvin Ray Simpson, 34, 205 MLK Jr. Dr., was charged Jan. 5 with simple battery-family violence, terroristic threats and acts, seatbelt violation, possession of cocaine, crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug related objects and possession, manufacture, distribution of a controlled substance.
• Victor Hugo Corona-Fuentes, 17, 140 S. Academy St., Funston, was charged Jan. 5 with possession of pistol or revolver by person under the age of 18.
• Marvin Dewayne Fish, 33, 226 Robin Lane, was charged Jan. 5 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, safety belt violation and possession of a drug related object.
• Marion Sweet, 59, 800 First Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 6 with trespass.
• Aaron Jacob Dunne, 20, 7815 Playschool Lane, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged Jan. 5 with driving without a valid license.
• Tori Frances Daniels, 28, 209 MLK Dr., was charged Jan. 6 with aggravated assault-family violence.
• Giamani Thomas, 20, 29 Fourth Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 1 with first degree forgery.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Ronnie Robert Larkins III, 26, 862 Powell Rd. Lot 22, Thomasville, was charged Jan. 6 with probation violation.
• William Lawrence Jones, 57, 142 Miller Ave. Norman Park, was charged Jan. 6 with battery-family violence.
• Melissa Kay Wacaser, 55, 142 Miller Ave., Norman Park, was charged Jan. 6 with battery-family violence.
• Erick Andrade Zarate, 20, 178 East Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 29 with disorderly conduct.
