Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joshua Emmanual Lewis, 21, of Americus, Ga., was charged Jan. 4 with probation violation.
• Mariano Ramirez, 31, 169 Ortiz Lane, was charged Jan. 3 with driving without a license and DUI.
• Connie Sue McMurphy, 61, 4475 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged Jan. 1 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Alvin Eugene Tucker, 69, 702 Cherokee Drive, was charged Dec. 31 with landlord duties as to utilities. One of Tucker’s tenants, on Woodmen Road, reported someone had turned off her water. The responding deputy checked with the City of Moultrie Utilities Department and learned Tucker had signed a request Dec. 14 to discontinue utilities, claiming the house was vacant, the deputy said in his report. The deputy noted Tucker had made no attempt to evict the tenant through the legal process.
• Anthony Rhodes, 43, 708 10th Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 1 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of crack cocaine.
• Ni’Javious Curshon Brown, 21, 601 Fourth Ave. S.W., was charged Jan. 1 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of meth.
• Brandy Leigh Apperson, 35, 406 W. Broad Ave., Doerun, was charged Jan. 1 with possession of meth and possession of a drug-related object.
• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 33, 820 Joe Louis Ave., was charged Jan. 2 with probation violation.
• Cornelius Crawford, 35, 826 N. Main St., was charged Jan. 3 with simple battery.
• Ladeardre Ann Woods, 39, 565 Indian Lake Drive, was charged Jan. 2 with disorderly conduct.
• Roberto Galbon, 63, 2221 Highway 133 N., was charged Jan. 2 with headlights required and driving without a valid license.
• Ashley Claire Boyd, 29, 364 Mac Massey Road, was charged Jan. 7 with two counts of theft by taking (felony).
• Timothy Naltson Terrell, 45, 274 Knights Circle, was charged Jan. 7 with possession of meth with intent to distribute, burglary, possession of meth and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Tyler James Weeks, 19, 266 Lazy Bear Road, was charged Jan. 7 with armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of meth and bondsman off bond.
• Erik Roman Harrison, 38, 1711 Old Camilla Highway, was charged Jan. 7 with probation violation.
Incidents
• A woman on Highway 202 near Meigs reported a 9mm pistol was stolen from her residence between Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.
• A landlord reported Jan. 4 that a tenant on Cook Road moved out without notice and took an air conditioning unit with her.
• A woman on Ellenton-Omega Road near Omega reported a 10-foot cargo trailer was taken from her residence between Dec. 30 and Jan. 2.
• A woman on Sylvester Highway reported an incident of family violence Dec. 30. The woman told deputies she had told her ex-boyfriend to leave her residence by the time she got off work at 10 p.m. When she arrived home, she found he had locked her out, so she climbed in a window. Once she was inside, she saw the ex-boyfriend crossing her yard. She held the door handle to try to prevent him getting in the house, but he snatched the door open. He grabbed her by both arms and shook her, she said, and as they argued he damaged her television set. She told him she was calling the police and he destroyed her cell phone. She was able to get to a neighbor’s house to call 911 but the ex-boyfriend was gone before deputies arrived.
• A Colquitt County woman reported financial transaction card fraud Jan. 3. She said she and another woman were looking for items that had been stolen from her a few days prior. The complainant said she went into a store and left the other woman in her car, along with her cell phone, which was on a charger. That evening, the complainant received confirmation from her cash app that she had sent the other woman $50, but the complainant said she had never authorized such a transfer. She said there were other transactions on her account that had been declined by PayPal, but she didn’t know who they were from.
• A woman on Rondo Gay Road reported someone pried open the door of her shed Jan. 1. Nothing was in the shed, so nothing was stolen.
• A Hartsfield man said someone stole a 20-foot-high, two-person deer stand from property on Bay Rocky Ford Road. He last saw the deer stand Dec. 28 and found it missing Jan. 1. It was valued at $100.
• A resident on Duffie Drive reported Jan. 1 that a John Deere Gator was taken from his property overnight. He’d left the ATV in front of his barn, and he told the responding deputy that a neighbor heard an ATV going down the road about 5:30 a.m. He said he followed the Gator’s tracks from Duffie Road to Glow Road then onto Rossman Dairy Road, but because Rossman Dairy Road is paved he couldn’t follow it any farther. The Gator is valued at $7,000.
• A Colquitt County man reported a burglary on Tallokas Road Dec. 30. The responding deputies found the garage door off its hinges on the ground with the frame severely damaged. Inside, a closet had been ransacked and a bed looked to have been recently slept in. The homeowner said the bed hadn’t been slept in when he left, and some prescription medicine was missing.
• A Hartsfield man spoke with a deputy by phone Dec. 31 to report prescription medicine stolen from his residence. The man said UPS told him the package of medicine was delivered Dec. 24, but he never received it.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Derrick Lamont Smith, 35, 404 E. Central Ave., was charged Jan. 2 with probation violation and battery (family violence).
• Demartez Rashard Simpson, 31, of Pelham, was charged Jan. 2 with failure to appear, battery and battery (family violence).
• Marcus Jermaine Norman, 46, 23 Taylor Lane, was charged Dec. 31 with open container of alcohol in vehicle, criminal damage to property (second degree), loitering, improperly parked vehicle and possession of arms by a convicted felon.
• Kiman Tykie Hayes, 26, 7212 West Blvd., was charged Jan. 2 with possession of cocaine, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, failure to drive in a single lane, DUI and failure to obey a traffic control device.
• Amber Nichole Fender, 27, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 31 with battery (family violence) and two counts of cruelty to children (family violence) in the second degree.
• Trixie Lea Steele, 50, 784 T. Davis Road, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 31 with criminal trespass and battery.
• Bradley Hatfield, 54, 713 26th Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 31 with loitering.
• Damonica Davis, 24, 1112 10th St. S.E., was charged Jan. 3 with shoplifting.
• Lawrence Eugene Woods Jr., 30, 260 Pineview Ave., was charged Jan. 7 with possession of marijuana (felony), possession of a drug-related object, giving false information to a police officer and two counts of driving without a valid license.
• Alyssa Gail Lewis, 26, 3962 Old Doerun Road, was charged Jan. 7 with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Ny’Quavus Shanorris Taylor, 20, of Albany, was charged Jan. 5 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kendrick D. Blalock, 34, of Barwick, was charged Jan. 1 with following too closely, DUI and distracted driving.
• Jefferey Phillip Hardy, 29, of Pavo, was charged Jan. 1 with DUI, no license on person, improper tag display and endangering a child through DUI.
• Jessica Diana Michel, 23, of Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Jan. 3 with speeding and DUI.
• Anthony Dale Johns, 44, 318 W. Bethel Ave., was charged Jan. 2 with texting while driving, DUI and speeding.
• Kyle Dalton Ives, 26, of Pavo, was charged Jan. 1 with DUI and speeding.
• Francisco Altomar, 44, of Moultrie, was charged Jan. 3 with open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Danthony Jenzelle Booker, 19, of Boston, Ga., was charged Jan. 3 with DUI, possession of a drug-related object, speeding and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Thomas Ryan Mercer, 26, 2741 Fifth St., was charged Dec. 31 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, unsafe operation of a telephone and DUI.
