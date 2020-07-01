Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Amanda Jade Tyson, 35, 350 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged June 29 with battery-family violence.
- Ladarrian Domonique Simpson, 28, 309 Seventh Street S.W., was charged June 30 with probation violation.
Abuse
- A Moultrie woman reported June 30 that a known person physically abused five children, hitting one in the eye, hitting them with a wooden stick on their hands, being on drugs while mishandling their care and potentially sexually abusing one of them while in his home in Lithonia, Ga.
Battery
- A Moultrie couple reported battery and criminal trespass on June 30 in reference to a known woman who broke into their home while they slept, attacking them and hitting one of their vehicles upon her departure.
Theft/Burglary
- A Meigs woman reported burglary and forgery on June 29 in reference to an unknown person breaking into her parents’ home to steal a media player and an unknown amount of checks.
- An Ellenton woman reported burglary and disorderly conduct on June 29 in reference to two adults and a juvenile coming into her home without permission and fighting her juveniles.
- A Moultrie woman reported the theft by taking of $500 and her 2008 Honda Accord on June 29 in reference to an unknown man and woman taking her car from the auto shop it was being repaired at and the money from her purse all while she slept. The couple later abandoned the vehicle on Perry Road.
- A Moultrie woman reported burglary on June 30 in reference to a recently evicted tenant taking the front window, a washer, dryer and wood cabinet from the home he formerly rented from her. She also reported a fire there later, as well.
Reckless Conduct
- A Moultrie man reported reckless conduct on June 29 in reference to a neighbor in their vehicle throwing a lit firework out onto his property while he and his 3 year-old child were outside.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- James Dorsey McDuffie, 48, 390 Magnolia Avenue, was charged June 30 with probation violation.
