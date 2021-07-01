Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Ezequiel Delacruz, 33, 1368 Mt. Sinai Road, Doerun, was charged June 29 with driving without a license, dangerous drug, failure to drive within a single lane, failure to obey stop sign and adult seat belt violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Joshua Bernard Sims, 21, 6469 Old Adel Road Lot D, was charged June 30 with D.U.I.-marijuana.
• Bryan Keith Wilkes, 52, 489 Sleepy Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged June 30 with D.U.I., adult restraint seat belt law and open container.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 41, 224 Second St., was charged June 29 with probation violation.
• Kim Bernard Bennett, 52, was charged June 30 with theft by shoplifting.
• Kenyetta Everett White Jr., 26, 1183 Sixth St. S.W., was charged June 30 with possession of arms by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
• Danny Lewis Moore, 55, 133 Old Doerun Road, was charged June 30 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team conducted a raid at 1183 Sixth St. S.W. in reference to possible drug activity. Within the home they found an unknown amount of marijuana, scales, baggies and a firearm in a duffle bag in the living room, according to DET Investigator Channing McDowell. Within the bedroom, they found a pill bottle containing alprazolam commonly referred to as Xanax; eutylone in both powder and pill form, which is commonly referred to as “bath salts”; and another unknown substance that is being tested at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab. Resident Kenyetta White Jr., 26, was arrested in his vehicle at the home without incident, according to McDowell. He was charged June 30 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Sedrick Dwayne Paige, 49, 1108 Holme Drive, was charged June 30 with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
• Laviski Demetrius Simpson, 42, 704 Second St. S.W., was charged June 29 with false imprisonment, two charges of cruelty to children and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Joseph Chason, 24, 3352 Bemiss Road, Valdosta, was charged June 20 with criminal trespass.
• James Richard Buckner, 63, 2330 Johnny Ellison Drive, Coolidge, was charged June 29 with probation violation.
• James Arthur Langley, 57, 1009 14th St. S.E., was charged June 29 with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Lazarus Williams, 25, 957 North St., Camilla, was charged June 29 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Pablo Beltran-Cantero, 26, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged June 29 with open container and driving without a license.
• James Morris Franklin, 42, 270 Bluebird Road, was charged June 27 with D.U.I., driving without headlights when required and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Willie James Carr Jr., 32, 2121 Central Ave., was charged June 29 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I controlled substance, manufacture of marijuana and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Beatrice Adriana Rosales, 32, 339 Willow Drive, was charged June 29 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I controlled substance, manufacture of marijuana and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
• Anthony Rhodes, 43, 708 10th Ave. N.W., was charged June 30 with three counts of probation violation.
• Juan Sanchez, 36, 3103 Sylvester Drive, was charged June 30 with improper tag display and driving without a license.
Incidents
• A complainant came to the Sheriff’s Office to make a report of transactional card fraud. They claimed $470 had been charged at a tire store somewhere in Georgia.
• A deputy was dispatched to the 3000 block of Tallokas Pointe Road to complain of damage to property. Visible damage was seen in two windows of the home and the siding underneath them.
