Probation
Arrests
• Debra Deloris Robinson, 58, 523 Third St. S.E., was charged June 30 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Armando Martinez, 28, 6447 US Hwy. 319 N, Norman Park, was charged June 30 with speeding - going 72 mph in a 55 mph zone. He is also on hold for Berrien County.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kenneth Travien Simpson, 29, 543 27th St. S.E. Apt 1, was charged with simple battery and a probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Reid Herring, 27, 1263 Hwy. 111, was charged June 30 with probation violation.
• Dewayne Harold East, 54, 8971 Hwy. 41, Adel, was charged June 30 with probation violation.
• James Carday Facison, 20, 62 Regency Village Drive, was charged June 30 with theft by taking.
• John Christopher Fountain, 51, Coffee, Ga., was charged June 30 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Erick Wade Kitchens, 49, 500 Tucker Rd., was charged June 30 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony).
• Timothy Debarge Slaughter, 36, 912 Third Ave. S.W., was charged July 1 with a probation violation.
• Joe Thomas, 55, 130 Bentley Lane, was charged June 20 with suspended license.
