Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Maurice Montrell Young, 24, 804 11th Court Southeast, was charged July 8 with sale of methamphetamine.
• Marquise Perez Knight, 33, 923 Smith Road, was charged July 8 with use of a communications facility in furtherance of a felony and being a party to the sale of meth.
• Christopher Hugh Dudley, 40, 817 Central Ave. S.E., was charged July 9 with probation violation.
• Dana Spradley, 41, 1000 10th St. S.E., was charged July 9 with driving while license suspended.
• Estelle Eady Butler, 45, of Albany, was charged July 7 with being a fugitive from justice.
• Tyteana Tiakeyha Jones, 23, of Albany, was charged with identity fraud and two counts of forgery in the first degree.
• Jose Manuel Luna, 19, 2486 Highway 133 S., was charged July 8 with failure to obey a traffic control device and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Tommy Wayne Haman, 37, 3630 Zion Grove Road, was charged July 9 with DUI.
Thefts/Burglaries
• A resident on Tallokas Street reported July 9 that someone had been in his house but he couldn’t tell if anything was missing.
• Bridges Auto Service, Woodmen Road, reported July 9 that the bumper and taillight assemblies from a 2007 Nissan Altima were missing. A business spokesman said an employee had moved the car about a week earlier and the parts were on the car then.
• An employee of The Liquidation Store, Highway 133 South, reported finding the back door open July 7. A trail camera that had been set up to photograph anyone trying to break in was missing, as were three mini-refrigerators, two boxes of clothes and 60 boxes of tongue and groove flooring.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cynthia Dawn Smith, 45, 504 Second Ave, was charged July 9 with probation violation.
• Christopher Lamar Thomas, 25, Thomasville, was charged July 9 with probation violation.
• Joseph Sesler, 39, 323 Second St. N.W., was charged July 7 with two counts criminal trespass.
• Alton Paul Olliff, 33, 345 Hiers St., Berlin, was charged July 8 with battery.
• Rafael Camacho Rubio, 46, 193 Hilltop Drive, was charged July 9 with shoplifting.
• Mitchell Everett Guinn, 43, 1808 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged July 8 with possession of meth and possession of a Schedule II drug.
• Jo-Lisha Ashley, 30, Enigma, was charged July 8 with probation violation.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth St. N.W., was charged with three counts of entering auto with intent to commit a felony.
• Stavinski Rashaad Bigelow, 25, 804 Northside Drive, was charged July 8 with probation violation.
• Ty’Quarious Leggett, 19, 1515 Fourth Ave. N.E., was charged July 9 with willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Jeffrey McMillan, 31, 169 B Allman Road, was charged July 8 with driving while license withdrawn.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Coleman Charles Roberts, 20, 604 S. Green St., Doerun, was charged July 8 with simple battery (family violence).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.