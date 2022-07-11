Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Wade Horne, 57, 412 Peachtree Rd., was charged July 7 with DUI - less safe, driver exercise due care and DUI - marijuana.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Darionna Alise Bostic, 22, 250 Second St., Soperton, Ga., was charged with driving with a suspended license and speeding (64 mph in a 45 mph zone).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Fidel Juarez, 30, 1734 Nelms Rd., Albany, was charged July 9 with failure to maintain lane, DUI, and no license.
• Michael Edward Mixon, 40, 9445 Moultrie Hwy., was charged July 10 with DUI - driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana - possession less than one ounce, and speeding (68 mph in a 55 mph zone).
• Brandon Thomas Maag, 17, 710 42nd St. E., Tifton, was charged July 7 with speeding (107 mph in a 55 mph zone ).
• Pristine Scott Watson, 22, 162 Hundson Rd., Cairo, was charged July 7 with DUI-driving under the influence of drugs, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Terrence Benjamin Wilkes, 39, 1110 Wingate Ave., Albany, was charged July 8 with DUI - drugs, brake light and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jeremiah Nicholas Carter, 32, 3020 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 6 with two counts of burglary - 2nd degree (felony).
• Jason Wayne Paar, 44, 3020 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 6 with five counts of burglary - 2nd degree (felony).
• Jeremy Wayne Hughes, 28, 3020 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 6 with five counts of burglary - 2nd degree (felony).
• Demetrius Thompson, 57, 701 Third St. S.E., was charged July 8 with a probation violation.
• Alphonso Martay Flounory, 45, 160 Marcus Lane, was charged July 8 with a probation violation.
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 33, 1001 Sixth Ave. S.E., was charged July 7 with a probation violation.
• Jennifer Nunez, 28, 1530 CS Powell Rd., Omega, was charged July 7 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Glenn Miller, 42, 5274 Dogwood Drive, North Augusta, S.C., was charged July 6 with fugitive from justice.
• Chad Theron Strickland, 43, 3218 Ga. Hwy. 37 W., was charged July 6 with landlord duties as to utilities.
• Charlie Jason Geer, 38, 2823 Stockton St., Winston-Salem, N.C., was charged July 7 with a bench warrant.
• Jerra Javontae Carter, 23, 1221 Elliot Brown St. Apt 4, was charged July 8 with simple battery - family violence.
• George Arnold Shaw, 46, 601 N. Lee St., Valdosta, was charged July 8 with a probation violation.
• Thomas Harold Pollard, 58, 743 David Newton Rd., was charged July 10 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor) and giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement officer.
• Anthony Lee Brissell, 36, Moultrie, was charged July 7 with two probation violations.
• Tonya Gail Bynum, 41, 151 Bob Hires Rd. Unit B, was charged July 8 with probation violation
• Dariene Denardo Lee, 38, 328 Serena Drive, Norman Park, was charged July 7 with failure to appear.
• Eric James Murphy, 34, 416 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged July 7 with a probation violation.
• Terry Lee McDaniel, 32, 3734 Old Albany Rd., Doerun, was charged July 7 with a probation violation.
• Shauna Ann Butler, 43, 1095 Bass Rd., Hartsfield, was charged July 5 with disorderly conduct.
