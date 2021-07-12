Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christina Hornbeck, 67, was charged July 9 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 41, 224 Second St. S.W., was charged July 8 with three counts of probation violation.
• Larry James Pettyjohn Jr., 42, 421 Merritt Road, Hartsfield, was charged July 9 with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
• Derek Taft Johnson, 42, 2671 Old Berlin Road, was charged July 8 with 10 counts of fourth degree forgery, bail jumping and trespassing.
• Victoria Legacy Tucker, 22, 1406 South Blvd., was charged July 9 with D.U.I.
• Bennie Jerrod Thomas, 37, 509 Hillcrest Ave., was charged July 9 with aggravated battery.
• Neissel Candel Carmentes, 22, 914 Seventh Ave., was charged July 10 with probation violation.
• Ronald Dale Durham, 49, 724 12th St. S.W., was charged July 8 with two counts of possession of cocaine and crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants and/or drugs without consent.
• Charvis Mar’quell Lee Brissel, 29, 611 Eighth Ave. N.W. Apt B, was charged July 8 with theft by conversion.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to 600 block of South Veterans Pkwy. in reference to a past shoplifting. Two men were seen on surveillance footage stealing one Hart 40 volt cordless system valued at $158 and a Hyper Tough 2 Cycle grass trimmer valued at $98. The men could not be identified, according to the report.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Elbert Jackson, 31, 711 Bremes Ave., Killeen, Texas, was charged July 10 with theft by receiving stolen property; possession of drug related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and criminal use of an article with altered ID mark.
• Demarcus Cornelius Macklin, 26, 4502 Lago Circle, Harker Heights, Texas, was charged July 10 with probation violation, possession of crack cocaine, malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
• Patricia Louise Rodriguez, 44, 130 Dunn Road, was charged July 10 with third degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Tyreik Jackson, 25, 402 Cedar Trail, Thomasville, was charged July 10 with probation violation and bench warrant.
• James Love, 73, 9 Fourth Ave. N.W. Apt C, was charged July 9 with failure to appear.
• Yashaun Ben Bey, 38, 2340 Ga. Hwy. 256, Sylvester, was charged July 9 with failure to appear.
• Jacob Kyle Dancy, 27, 362 C.O. Kennedy Road, was charged July 11 with probation violation.
• Marquita Knight, 37, 363 Joiner Road Lot 73, Cairo, was charged July 9 with failure to appear for fingerprintable charge and probation violation.
• Brandon McCock, 32, 1171 Funston Sigsbee Road, was charged July 8 with failure to appear.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Blasingame Road in reference to an unwanted person on property. The complainant claimed that they noticed an unidentified male underneath their vehicle a short time ago when the call was made. Upon further investigation of the area, the deputy found an empty duffle bag near the vehicle that did not belong to the complainant. They also found the vehicle’s severed catalytic converter abandoned in the trees nearby.
• Deputies were dispatched to the Southside Baptist Church in reference to damage to a church van. Security camera footage showed an unidentified vehicle pulling up to the van and a masked individual getting out and stealing a catalytic converter.
• Investigator Christ Robinson was dispatched to the 800 block of Causey Road, in reference to two burlaries. Robinson reported that Mauricio Ramirez, 852 Causey Road, admitted to him that he had “gotten drunk and just walked into his neighbor’s house to see what they had.” Ramirez was charged with the theft of $495 in cash, three cell phones, clothing, a pair of speakers and two tennis shoes between two separate houses. The sheriff’s office report said all items except the cash were found in Ramirez’s possession by Robinson and returned to their rightful owners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.