Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Stevie Jerome Sutton, 38, 381 Indian Creek, was charged July 12 with D.U.I. and driving while license suspended.

Amber Dorrett Williams, 23, 918 Fifth St., was charged July 10 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container and driving while license suspended or revoked.

Derrick Antonio Hayes, 36, 165 Lakeview Acres, was charged July 11 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I.-Drugs.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jocelyn Huckaby, 25, 3109 Veteran’s Pkwy. S., was charged July 11 with reckless driving.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Brian Eugene Laughter, 28, 1388 Cook Road, was charged July 10 with crossing state/county guard lines with drugs.

Rodney Shane Fulgham, 36, 209 Jasmine Lane, was charged July 12 with interference with government property.

Tonya Renee Mcmurphy, 39, 3509 Doerun Road, was charged July 10 with driving with a suspended license.

Gilberto Linares, 30, 812 Ellenton-Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with driving without a valid license.

Fernando Hernandez, 28, 804 W. Third St., Adel, was charged July 11 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.

Jessica Kerce, 37, 731 Summer Road, was charged July 10 with no insurance and driving while license suspended. 

Alfredo Gomez, 50, 270 Sunset Lane, was charged July 8 with simple assault and disorderly conduct.

Calvin Ray Simpson, 69, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged July 12 with three counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.

Clinton Lee Benton, 45, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with disorderly conduct.

