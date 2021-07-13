Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Stevie Jerome Sutton, 38, 381 Indian Creek, was charged July 12 with D.U.I. and driving while license suspended.
• Amber Dorrett Williams, 23, 918 Fifth St., was charged July 10 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, open container and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Derrick Antonio Hayes, 36, 165 Lakeview Acres, was charged July 11 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I.-Drugs.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jocelyn Huckaby, 25, 3109 Veteran’s Pkwy. S., was charged July 11 with reckless driving.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Brian Eugene Laughter, 28, 1388 Cook Road, was charged July 10 with crossing state/county guard lines with drugs.
• Rodney Shane Fulgham, 36, 209 Jasmine Lane, was charged July 12 with interference with government property.
• Tonya Renee Mcmurphy, 39, 3509 Doerun Road, was charged July 10 with driving with a suspended license.
• Gilberto Linares, 30, 812 Ellenton-Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with driving without a valid license.
• Fernando Hernandez, 28, 804 W. Third St., Adel, was charged July 11 with failure to drive within a single lane and driving without a valid license.
• Jessica Kerce, 37, 731 Summer Road, was charged July 10 with no insurance and driving while license suspended.
• Alfredo Gomez, 50, 270 Sunset Lane, was charged July 8 with simple assault and disorderly conduct.
• Calvin Ray Simpson, 69, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged July 12 with three counts of theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
• Clinton Lee Benton, 45, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.