Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Jason Wayne Parr, 44, 3020 Sylvester Drive, was charged July 6 with parole violation.

• Lyndon Bernard Seay, 51, 1217 11th Ave. N.W., was charged July 12 with disorderly conduct - 2nd offense.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Auston Dewey Johnson, 30, 126 Middle Trail, Sylvester, was charged July 13 with child support violation.

• Ernesto Marcial, 56, 657 Circle Rd. Lot 13, was charged July 12 with child molestation.

• Abby Michele Fambro, 22, 5944 Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with probation violation.

• Taryari Anis Alderman, 23, 907 Ridgeville Drive, Valdosta, was charged July 12 with forgery - 3rd degree (felony).

• Gregory Bernard Paulk, 55, 1121 McDonald Rd., Douglas, Ga., was charged July 12 with failure to appear.

• Sammie Demetrius Hill, 60, 430 10th St. N.W., was charged July 12 with burglary - smash and grab (felony).

