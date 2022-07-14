Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Antonio Rodriguez-Villafuerte, 43, 17 Morris Estates, Columbiana, Ala, was charged July 13 with speeding, driving without a valid license and child restraint violation. 

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Anetta Fuller Moore, 60, 109 Fifth St. S.W., was charged July 4 with failure to dim headlights and DUI.

• Tranicus Triomphe Harris, 33, 807 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged July 13 with simple battery - family violence.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

  • Melissa Jean English, 42, 879 Tucker Rd., was charged July 14 with a probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Shannon Lee Curles, 42, 5 Quiet Cove, was charged July 13 with drug court violation.

• Clayton Bradley Zimmerman, 43, 1711 Seventh St. S.E., was charged July 13 with a probation violation.

• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 12069 HWY 93, Baconton, Ga., was charged July 13 with a probation violation.

