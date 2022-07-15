Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jermaine Shaunte Rowell, 39, 2210 Madison Ave, Tifton, was charged July 13 with speeding ( 62 mph in 45 mph zone).
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson Jr., 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged July 5 with two counts of contempt of court, bail jumping - misdemeanor, failure to appear, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol under the age of 21. Additional charges were tag light required, expired vehicle tag or decal and driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor).
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Livingston, 24, 715 First St. S.E., was charged July 13 with simple battery (family violence).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Abraham Hernandez, 42, Pensacola, Fla., was charged July 15 with driving without license.
• Susana Hernandez-Ruiz, 27, Immokalee, Fla., was charged July 9 with no insurance.
• Sally Ruth Shelley, 32, 146 Old Dunn Rd., Hartsfield, was charged July 12 with simple battery (family violence).
• Raju Purshottamhoi Patel, 43, 131 W. Berrien Ave., Norman Park, was charged July 14 with sexual battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.