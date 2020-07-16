Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Adan Solis Castillo, 34, 266 Weaver Road, was charged July 14 with two counts of pointing a gun at another and one count criminal trespass. Castillo’s former employer said Castillo approached him on Gene McQueen Road July 13 about money he said the employer owed him. During the confrontation, the employer and another man said Castillo, who appeared to them to be drunk, pulled a gun from the back of his waistband, racked the slide on it and waved it in their direction. They said he never actually aimed it at them, then he left. A deputy made contact with Castillo the next day at his residence and made the arrest.
• James Allen Twyman, 47, of Thomasville, was charged July 14 with probation violation and failure to appear.
• Alejandro Vega, 63, 1513 Overlook Drive, was charged July 14 with obstruction, driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
• Matthew Wayne Howell, 35, 1515 Crestwood Lane, was charged July 14 with failure to appear and probation violation.
• Travis Lavon Carlton, 30, Eastgate Circle, was charged July 14 with probation violation.
• Heather Michelle Brown, 43, of Ochlocknee, was arrested July 7 and held for the Probation Office.
• Andres Rodriguez-Martinez, 43, 155 Ewer Road, was charged with driving without a license and stalking.
• Jorge Salazar, 36, of Jennings, Fla., was charged July 12 with driving without a license.
• Andrew Lawson, 21, of Lenox, was charged July 10 with probation violation.
• Aden Gomez Sales, 34, of Immokalee, Fla., was charged July 11 with driving without insurance and driving without a license.
• Bradley Oneal Mitchell, 30, of Thomasville, was charged July 13 with failure to appear.
• Jonathan Randall Folsom, 23, 271 David Newton Road, Norman Park, was charged July 11 with driving while license suspended.
• Jerry Tyrone Townsend, 37, 522 27th St. S.E., Apt. 1, was charged July 12 with driving while license suspended.
• Brandon Wayne Cooper, 32, 195 Patch Road, was charged July 10 with a drug court violation.
• Clayton Dewayne Connell, 49, 149 Joey Norman Lane, was charged July 9 with interference with government property, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer and willful obstruction of an officer.
Battery
• A woman on Magnolia Avenue told deputies July 15 that her boyfriend head-butted her while she was in bed beside her 3-month-old daughter, then pulled her from the bed and to the floor. During the altercation, she hit her head on the microwave and her boyfriend choked her, she said. The boyfriend was gone when officers arrived. The deputy reported he saw a knot on the woman’s forehead and red marks on her face, neck and arms.
• A woman told deputies she was attacked at a Norman Park convenience store by three women she knew. The woman said she was a passenger in a friend’s car at the gas pumps when the women approached. One opened the car door and all three attacked her with their fists. During the attack, the woman’s debit card, containing her $1,200 stimulus payment, fell out of the car and one of the attackers picked it up.
Theft
• A man on South Academy Street reported July 10 that someone had broken into his house July 5 and taken a PlayStation 4 valued at $200.
Property damage
• A man on South Church Street in Funston told deputies he came home about 1:30 p.m. July 13 to find the windshield broken on his 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis. He said it had been undamaged when he left at 11 a.m. He said eggs had also been thrown against the wall under his carport.
• A woman told deputies two tires on her Volkswagen Jetta were punctured between 8 p.m. July 7 and 9:12 p.m. July 8.
Fraud
• A woman on John Buck McCoy Road reported July 10 that she’d received a notice from Sam’s Club that 15 boxes of dryer sheets were being sent to an address in Houston, Texas, and charged to her credit card. She called Sam’s Club and canceled both the order and the credit card that the store had on file.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Terrez Bennett, 31, 325 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged July 15 with probation violation.
• Two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree were added to David Justin Daniels, 32, 915 Fifth Ave. S.W., after his arrest on July 3 on other charges.
• Parker John Hoes, 23, 217 Lakespring Drive, was charged July 15 with simple battery.
• Tavern Charles Wheeler, 33, 510 Fourth Court N.W., was charged July 14 with probation violation, disorderly conduct and a bench warrant.
• Tauni Charmaine King, 27, 1380 Lot 83 U.S. Highway 319, Norman Park, was charged June 26 with simple battery.
• Arthur Lee Paige Jr., 46, 413 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged July 2 with fleeing and attempting to elude an officer.
• Charles James Freeman, 45, of Meigs, was charged July 7 with parole violation.
• Willie Clyde Hightower Jr., 32, 253 27th St. S.E., Apt. 5, was charged July 8 with parole violation.
• Clayton Brice Sifford, 22, 1505 First Ave. N.E., was charged July 4 with hit and run.
• Derrick Champion, 57, 841B E. Central Ave. N.E., was charged July 1 with disorderly conduct.
• Belinda Carroll Jackson, 46, 1651 Funston-Sale City Road, was charged July 13 with theft by shoplifting.
• Nathaniel Dalton Payne, 29, 1817 Camilla Highway, who had been arrested June 23, was charged July 9 with battery following a fight among inmates at the Colquitt County Jail.
• Kyle Devin Flinchum, 21, 150 Presley Place, Norman Park, was charged July 10 with public indecency.
• Jeffery Tyrone Butler, 34, 604 Sumner Road, was charged July 10 with probation violation.
• William Brandon Kearce, 37, of Ray City, Ga., was charged with probation violation.
• Shawn Demond Ward, 39, 552 26th Ave. S.E., was charged July 10 with probation violation.
• Linda Gail Rutland, 43, of Cecil, was charged July 20 with probation violation.
• Bernard Anthony Howard Jr., 30, 1338 Summer Circle, was charged July 11 with DUI, driving while tag suspended and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Marcus Cedric Ponder, 49, of Valdosta, was charged July 10 with reckless driving, duty to obey and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Charles Don Williams, 65, 303 W. Central Ave., was charged June 26 with battery (family violence).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Fredy R.Castro Muy, 41, of Valdosta, was charged July 15 with driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Andre Dominique Duby, 29, of Pensacola, Fla., was charged July 10 with driving while license suspended and speeding.
