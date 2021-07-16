Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Devin Hooks, 29, 1427 Tallokas Road, was charged on July 9 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jessica Marie Luckey, 30, 1163 Hall Road, was charged on July 16 with failure to appear.
• Dunia Chacon, 32, 5304 Highway 37 East, was charged on July 15 with driving without a valid license.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched on July 14 at 3:35 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sylvester Highway in reference to a stolen car battery. The complainant stated that an unknown offender had, sometime in the past three days, stolen a car battery from their 2003 Cadillac DeVille DTS. The Diehard batter was valued at $200. Investigators were notified.
Other agency
Arrests
• Candance Noel Douglas, 30, 310 Lakeside Circle, Sylvester, was charged on July 15 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.