Colquitt County Sheriff's Office

Arrests

• Devin Hooks, 29, 1427 Tallokas Road, was charged on July 9 with driving while license suspended or revoked. 

• Jessica Marie Luckey, 30, 1163 Hall Road, was charged on July 16 with failure to appear.

• Dunia Chacon, 32, 5304 Highway 37 East, was charged on July 15 with driving without a valid license. 

Incidents

• Deputies were dispatched on July 14 at 3:35 p.m. to the 1900 block of Sylvester Highway in reference to a stolen car battery. The complainant stated that an unknown offender had, sometime in the past three days, stolen a car battery from their 2003 Cadillac DeVille DTS. The Diehard batter was valued at $200. Investigators were notified. 

  

Other agency

Arrests

• Candance Noel Douglas, 30, 310 Lakeside Circle, Sylvester, was charged on July 15 with failure to appear.

Tags

