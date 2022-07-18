Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Laquala Monae Lewis, 21, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged July 16 with two probation violations and theft by taking - misdemeanor.
• Eric Demetrus Lamar, 39, 521 Fourth Court N.W., was charged July 15 with a probation violation.
• Gutberto Main Diaz Velazquez, 23, 135 Westbrook Drive, was charged July 17 with open container in vehicle, driving without license (misdemeanor) and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Pedro Ambrosio-Cortes, 35, 662 Circle Rd., was charged July 13 with driving without a valid license.
• Jose Amaraz Alvaro, 49, 833 Circle Rd., was charged July 17 with DUI -driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).
• Alexander Glen Pate, 26, 345 Patch Rd., was charged July 17 with a probation violation.
• Matthew Simmons IV, 22, 118 Neel St., Thomasville, was charged July 15 with failure to appear.
• William Christopher Miller, 37, 1103 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged July 16 with probation violation.
