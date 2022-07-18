Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Laquala Monae Lewis, 21, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged July 16 with two probation violations and theft by taking - misdemeanor. 

• Eric Demetrus Lamar, 39, 521 Fourth Court N.W., was charged July 15 with a probation violation.

• Gutberto Main Diaz Velazquez, 23, 135 Westbrook Drive, was charged July 17 with open container in vehicle, driving without license (misdemeanor) and DUI - driving under the influence of alcohol.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Pedro Ambrosio-Cortes, 35, 662 Circle Rd., was charged July 13 with driving without a valid license.

• Jose Amaraz Alvaro, 49, 833 Circle Rd., was charged July 17 with DUI -driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to drive within single lane and driving without a valid license (misdemeanor).

• Alexander Glen Pate, 26, 345 Patch Rd., was charged July 17 with a probation violation.

• Matthew Simmons IV, 22, 118 Neel St., Thomasville, was charged July 15 with failure to appear.

• William Christopher Miller, 37, 1103 Funston Sigsbee Rd., was charged July 16 with probation violation.

