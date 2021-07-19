Colquitt County Sheriff's Office
Arrests
• Justin Clint Tiner, 31, 195 Patch Road, was charged on July 17 with conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, attempt to violate the same, illegal use of communication facility, interference with government property and possession of prohibited items by inmate.
• Deodrick Nae'Quan Thompson, 24, 1128 14th St. S.E., was charged on July 16 was charged with two counts of probation violation.
• Leslie Lee Flores, 37, 244 Middlebrooks St., Norman Park, was charged on July 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Craig Shane Cobb, 41, 393 Kendallwood Drive, was charged on July 16 with tag light illumination required and possession of methamphetamine.
• Carillis Martin, 18, 251 E. Central Ave. N.E., was charged on July 18 with probation violation.
• Christopher Neal Simmons, 31, 534 D.H. Alderman Road, was charged on July 16 with theft by taking – felony.
• Junior Julian Perales, 25, 309 Railroad St., Berlin, was charged on July 17 with exhaust system and driving without a valid license.
Incidents
• On July 16, deputies were dispatched to Sardis Church Road in reference to a stolen air conditioner. Complainant said that she had arrived home and noticed their front door open but the screen door was closed. They also mentioned an Amazon package that was inside, but they did not put it there. Complainant said that they were missing a window unit and a Fire TV Stick. The complainant valued the air conditioner at $150 and the Fire Stick at $50.
• On July 17, deputies were dispatched to a burglary on Georgia Highway 33 North. Upon making contact, the complainant said that the house in question had been vacant for four years and belonged to their father. Complainant recently noticed hand tools, clothes and a wooden chest in the house. They believe entry was gained through the doorway.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joseph Eugene Gatz, 34, 2504 Marigold Ave., Middleburg, FL, was charged on July 15 with disorderly conduct.
• Sergio Lucas, 20, 603 Sapling Lane, was charged on July 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Aunre Cartiea Alderman, 37, 518 Northside Drive, was charged on July 16 with probation violation on fingerprintable charge.
• Tabatha Renee Meyer, 45, 1171 Brushy Creek Road, was charged on July 16 with bench warrant.
• Margarito Gomez Velasquez, 47, 546 Willow Drive, was charged on July 18 with D.U.I., driving without a valid license (misdemeanor), open container in vehicle, five counts of endangering a child by driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and five counts of child restraint law (child safety belt).
• Kaysha Nashell Trim, 29, 1024 Second Ave. N.W., was charged on July 14 with battery and criminal trespass.
• Travien Jamal Walker, 29, 404 Port St. S.E. Apt B, was charged on July 17 with trespass (3rd offense) and theft by shoplifting - felony.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Kingsley Alonzo Simon, 37, 619 Glus Road, Sparks, was charged on July 19 with D.U.I., unsafe operation of radio or telephone, hit and run and failure to drive within single lane.
• Steven Shane Gaines, 37, 346 Oak Lane, Funston, was charged on July 16 with speeding, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I..
• James Allen Slaughter, 38, 514 First Ave. N.W., was charged on July 17 with D.U.I., speeding, failure to have license on person, open container in vehicle and no insurance.
