Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• James Robert Harris Jr., 57, 1005 Alberta Rd. Apt. 18, Warner Robins, was charged July 18 with a probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged July 14 with theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor) and bondsman off bond.
• Jorge Adrian Lopez, 31, 290 Beaty Rd., was charged July 18 with a probation violation.
• Jeremy Deshawn Murray Jr., 17, 1513 First Ave. N.E., was charged July 18 with a probation violation.
• Randall Montel Moore, 30, 457 West Mulberry St., Funston, was charged July 16 with theft by taking (misdemeanor).
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jason Lynn Truelove, 42, 1205 Sumner Rd., was charged July 19 with driving while license suspended and no insurance.
• Brandon Lenorris Brown, 35, 2602 Ocala Court, Albany, was charged July 15 with trafficking meth, possession of crack with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone. Additional charges were pimping (misdemeanor), use of a communication device to facilitate drug transaction, criminal use of an article with an altered identification and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Morgan Reever, 29, 2402 Ocala Court, Albany, was charged July 15 with trafficking meth, possession of crack with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of oxycodone. Additional charges were obstruction of a police officer, criminal use of an article with an altered identification and prostitution
• Shauna Ann Butler, 43, 210 Middlebrooks Lane, Norman Park, was charged July 15 with battery (family violence).
• Amber Davis, 22, 4611 Firestone Lane, Lake Park, was charged July 14 with prostitution.
• Brittany Sharee Howard, 32, 123 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged July 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Caleb John Weldon, 19, 604 GA-113, was charged July 18 with a probation violation.
• Sammy Lane Calhoun, 56, 4749 Goodson Rd., Camilla, was charged July 18 with failure to appear.
• Julie Ellen Canfield, 40, 217 Westwood Dr. Lot 4, Fitzgerald, Ga., was charged July 18 with a probation violation.
• Justin Matthew Moye, 42, 39 Pine Rd., Eastman, was charged July 18 with failure to appear.
• Lauren Romberger, 27, 1852 Doerun Norman Park Rd., Norman Park, was charged July 18 with failure to appear.
• Juniece Pereira, 23, 668 Bonnie Tuk Rd., was charged July 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Michael Jeffery Spires, 32, 2450 Fifth Ave. S.E. Apt C60 was charged July 15 with criminal trespass (family violence).
• Shannon Tillman, 43, 1022 Second St. W., Tifton, was charged July 15 with prostitution, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
