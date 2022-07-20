Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Jacob Sterling Hall, 32, 1174 Grimes Bridge Rd., Roswell, Ga., was charged July 19 with driving while license suspended, expired vehicle tag or decal and no insurance.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Maurice Anthony Horn, 30, 873 US Hwy. 319 S, was charged July 18 with three counts of failure to appear, false imprisonment, possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault - family violence.
• Alphondriah Br’Nee Knighton, 18, 1521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged July 19 with reckless conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Juan Melgar-Portillo, 33, 220 Great Lake St., Tallahassee, Fla., was charged July 19 with driving without a valid license and speeding (73 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone).
