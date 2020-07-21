Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• George Darrell Tucker Jr., 22, 2715 Jacqueline Circle, was charged July 6 with probation violation.
• Kalynn Karneisha Sampson, 29, of Tampa, Fla., was charged July 21 with speeding and driving while license withdrawn.
• D’ira Pernell Toombs, 45, of Cairo, Ga., was arrested July 20 on a bench warrant.
• Oscar Bamaca, 25, 286 Beatty Road, was charged July 20 with DUI, driving without a license, expired tag and open container.
Thefts
• A man on Peachtree Road reported someone stole medication from his residence between July 15 and 17.
• A man on Fifth Avenue Southwest told deputies he believes a woman he knows entered his camper and stole some things. The deputy reported the man couldn’t immediately identify what he thought was missing.
• A woman on Sardis Church Road told deputies her red Craftsman push mower, valued at $350, went missing between midnight and 3 p.m. July 18.
Violence
• A nurse at the hospital in Sylvester called the sheriff’s office July 20 about a patient from Colquitt County who had been assaulted. The woman, who lives near Doerun, told the deputy who responded that she and her husband had argued. She said he slapped her, she threw a screwdriver at him and then he slapped her four more times. The officer reported the woman was having a CT scan when he arrived, and he noted scratch marks on her face and a possible black eye. She did not want to press charges and the deputy reported she was uncooperative.
• A Moultrie man reported his son was assaulted by his ex-wife’s boyfriend at a residence in Norman Park July 19.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Jerome Townsend, 40, of Sylvester, Ga., was charged July 20 with loud radio/tape player.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Johnathan Dwayne McDonald, 21, 321 Grizzly Bear Road, was charged July 20 with failure to yield when entering a roadway and DUI.
