MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Jorge Enrique Martinez, 24, 1200 S. Blvd., was charged July 20 with discharging firearm in city limits.
Alvaro Hernandez Ramirez, 30, was charged July 20 with D.U.I, speeding and driving without a valid license.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Clark Randall Stripling, 39, 393 Kennedy Rd., Pavo, Ga., was charged July 20 with aggravated child molestation and child molestation.
Shane Nelson Fox, 54, 133 Carlton Dr., Norman Park, was charged July 21 with theft by conversion.
Bradley O’Neal Mitchell, 31, 510 Old Albany Rd. Apt B2, Berlin, was charged July 19 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.