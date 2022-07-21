Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Kenneth Leonard Weaver, 53, 1845 Zarker St., Harrisburg, Pa., was charged July 16 with a probation violation, simple battery, speeding-first offense and driving while license is withdrawn.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Cameron Alan Lawson, 35, 44 S. Main St., Lakeland, Ga., was charged July 20 with possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.
• Octaviano Vasquez Jr., 28, 430 Ga. Hwy. 256, Norman Park, was charged July 20 with DUI, speeding (106 mph in a 55 mph zone) and reckless driving. Additional charges were open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tafari Ahmier Clayton, 18, 416 Ninth St. N.W., was charged July 20 with possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property. Additional charges were purchase/possession/manufacture/distribution/ sale of marijuana and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Dennis Lamar Boyd, 39, 718 Fourth St. N.W. Apt. D, was charged July 20 with stalking (family violence) and criminal trespass (family violence).
• Angelica Barrienties, 39, 4500 Elan Rd., Valdosta, was charged July 19 with prostitution and possession of cocaine.
• Samuel Santiago, 40, 1711 12th St. S.W., was charged July 20 with driving without a valid license.
• Justin Eric Hendrixson, 37,149 N. Langford St., Berlin, was charged July 20 with computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.