Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• John George Pendleton, 31, of Valdosta, was charged July 22 with aggravated assault, armed robbery and home invasion.
Thefts
• A woman on Funston-Sigsbee Road reported July 19 that about $50 worth of tools were stolen from a back patio and two windows were broken.
• Boring Glass Co., 638 Industrial Drive, reported that a window was broken in the middle of the night July 18. Assorted cash worth $100 plus a roll of quarters were missing.
• A man told deputies July 21 that he had left two TroyBilt grass trimmers valued at a total of $200 at the residence of a woman he knows. Sometime over the last month they’ve disappeared, he said.
Property damage
• An assistant principal at C.A. Gray Junior High School reported July 20 that someone had thrown a brick through the glass window on a door over the preceding weekend. A repair was estimated to cost $100.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brent Dewayne Hall, 35, 821 Seventh Ave. N.W., was charged July 21 with failure to stop at a stop sign and obstruction of an officer.
• David Justin Daniels, 32, 915 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged July 20 with probation violation.
• Maurice Lorenzo Scott, 41, 304 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged July 20 with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of MDMA with intent, obstruction and failure to stop at a stop sign.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Regina Renee Gammage, 41, 760 Erve Williams Road, was charged July 19 with loud music and DUI.
