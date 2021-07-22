MOULTRIE POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Gary Michael Britt, 59, was charged July 21 with disorderly conduct.
Derek Taft Johnson, 42, 2671 Old Berlin Rd., was charged July 21 with contempt of court.
Jerome Leggett, 57, 629 Oak Circle, was charged July 21 with probation violation.
Demetrius Labrawn Mcbride, 34, was charged July 21 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
Glenn Austin Taylor, 55, 525 West Central Ave., was charged July 20 with possession of tools for commission of a crime, hands free, driving while license suspended and theft by taking.
DOERUN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Branden Jesse Castleberry, 36, 2436 Jacquelyne Circle, was charged June 22 with probation violation.
BERLIN POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARRESTS
Dylan Taylor, 19, 293 Carter St., Richmond Hill, was charged July 21 with expired vehicle tag or decal, drugs to be kept in original container and driving without license on person.
COLQUITT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
ARRESTS
Timothy Duane Hopper, 41, 283 Demott Sub Rd., was charged July 22 with willful obstruction of law enforcement of officers; possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
Jason Dewayne Barrett, 34, 183 Hilltop Dr., Norman Park, was charged July 21 with probation violation.
Nakari Mashard Bell, 33, 801 Joe Louis Ave., was charged July 22 with probation violation.
John Wesley Selph, 235 Kendalwood Dr., was charged July 21 with two counts of probation violation.
Frantz Jeanvailias, 36, 1029 Sharon Church Rd., Omega, was charged July 21 with probation violation.
Thomas Michael Phagans III, 23, 717 Hillcrest Ave., was charged July 21 with theft by conversion.
Larry Ellis Weldon Jr., 38, 115 Chafin St., Norman Park, was charged July 21 with theft by shoplifting.
